Spider-Man Content Suddenly Removed From Disney+, Becomes Unwatchable

Everyone’s favorite neighborhood superhero Spider-Man has vanished from Disney’s streaming platform.

In the age of streaming, it can be quite daunting to decide which platform to subscribe to. From Netflix and MAX to Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, the choices are nearly limitless. However, for many, Disney+ is the ideal streaming service, featuring hundreds of iconic Disney movies as well as the latest in Marvel and Star Wars entertainment.

Some of the newest projects to drop on Disney+ is season 2 of Loki, as well as the critically acclaimed Star Wars spin-off Andor. Fans of classic animation can also get their fix on Disney+, with the service featuring the entirety of Family Guy and The Simpsons. However, for many, Disney+ is the “Marvel machine,” with nearly every single piece of Marvel content available to stream 24/7 at the push of a button.

However, this changed recently, with Disney+ eliminating one of the most iconic characters within Marvel comics.

Spider-Man has slowly become one of, if not the most iconic, famous, and recognizable superiors in history. Spider-Man has joined the ranks of Batman and Superman in terms of popularity, with the character being represented in nearly every form of media there is. However, his representation was cut back earlier this week, with Disney+ removing The Spectacular Spider-Man.

The Spectacular Spider-Man was an animated series developed for television by Greg Weisman and Victor Cook in 2008, starring Josh Keaton as the voice of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

This version of Spider-Man was added to Disney+ back in October of 2022 and proved to be one of the more popular titles featuring the character. Unfortunately, fans seeking to watch the nostalgic cartoon are out of luck, with it being wiped from Disney+ seemingly out of nowhere.

The exact reason as to why this show was removed remains a mystery, but it’s likely that it has something to do with the legal situation between Sony, Disney, and Marvel. The list of removed Spider-Man content doesn’t end there, with other projects also being wiped away from the streaming service. In the United States, both The Spectacular Spider-Man and Spider-Man: The New Animated Series are gone.

Disney+ in Canada had a whole slew of programming get erased, most of which centered around the iconic web-slinging superhero. In Canada, the following titles have been removed from Disney+:

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Animated)

