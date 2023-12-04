Disney’s Latest Restriction Turns Families Away, New Rule Implemented

It seems that even Disney is not able to follow their own rules anymore, and now, things that were once more lenient and allowed guests to enjoy themselves and have a much fuller experience are being whisked away. However, their website does not note these changes, so it is best to ensure you are educated on the current rules instead of relying on what appears to be dated information.

People flock to Disney World for an immersive and magical vacation experience that caters to all ages. The enchanting appeal of the theme parks, each with its unique charm, draws visitors seeking joy, nostalgia, and excitement.

The iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom sets the stage for classic attractions like Space Mountain, a thrilling space-themed roller coaster, and the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean. EPCOT showcases technological wonders in Spaceship Earth and takes guests on a culinary journey around the world in the World Showcase.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers the immersive experience of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where guests can pilot the Millennium Falcon on Smuggler’s Run and then, guests can head down Sunset Boulevard to drop 13 stories on Tower of Terror. While Disney’s Animal Kingdom combines wildlife adventures with thrills on Expedition Everest. These parks, with their signature attractions, parades, and character meet-and-greets, create a unique escape, making Disney World a cherished destination for families and enthusiasts alike.

For the majority of visitors, exploring all four theme parks is a must. Considering that standard park tickets can reach up to $180 per person, excluding the Park Hopper add-on, this segment of the journey can quickly accumulate to thousands of dollars for a family. Additionally, guests might opt to buy Disney Genie+ through the My Disney Experience app, incurring an extra expense to enjoy expedited access to specific attractions. Overall, the experience has become more difficult to navigate.

Since the pandemic, we have seen a large incline in rule changes at Disney.

One example of these rules comes from the reopening of both Disney World and Disneyland Resort post-pandemic; several adjustments were implemented. One notable change involved the introduction of Disney Park Passes and the somewhat unpopular reservation system. Traditionally, Disney guests simply purchased their park tickets and entered their chosen park without any additional steps or restrictions. However, post-pandemic, Disney decided to reduce park capacity, ushering in a new procedure that was unfamiliar to many.

Guests were now required to log into either the My Disney Experience app or the Disneyland app, link their tickets, and select the park they intended to visit on a given day. During the initial months, when park capacity was significantly limited, Park Pass availability dwindled weeks in advance.

Consequently, families who had purchased park tickets but neglected to secure a reservation—often unintentionally—found themselves denied entry to the park. Understandably, this new system disrupted numerous Disney vacations.

Another rule that has taken over since the pandemic has to do with parking at Disney resorts. From Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to Disney’s BoardWalk, the hotels at Disney are almost as magical as the parks. Walking around the grounds of the 25+ themed hotels at Disney can be an attraction in itself. Plus, each spot has its own dining options as well as shopping, allowing guests to enjoy magic that is slightly off the beaten path. While resort pools and rooms are meant for paying guests, until the pandemic, it was easy to wake up and decide you wanted to eat your Mickey waffles at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge that morning.

Plus, Disney’s website, to this day, states the same:

Enjoy complimentary self-parking at Disney Resort hotels. Here’s what to know: Standard self-parking is complimentary for day Guests while they enjoy select dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation experiences at Disney Resort hotels.

Overnight self-parking is complimentary to Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World Resort.

As you can read, parking is meant to be free at resorts for guests “while they enjoy select dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation experiences”. Now, the word “select” gives Disney a lot of leniency to alter this rule, but there has been a major change since the pandemic.

While “select” dining reservations still make sense, as guests need a reservation to park at a resort if they are eating there now, you cannot park at a Disney resort to go shopping or enjoy the resort’s entertainment.

For example, if you want to go shopping or grab a Dole whip from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you will be told to park at the Ticket and Transportation Center every time. Even Trader Sam’s, the bar on the property that guests wait hours for, will not let you park at the hotel, even if you got a text that your table is ready. Only reservations to Ohana and Kona Café will get you a parking spot.

While some security guards may be lenient, the majority have been trained to keep guests out who do not have a dining reservation. Even Value Resorts will not let guests in unless they have something mobile ordered and ready to be picked up. So, gone are the days of exploring the Disney resorts unless you go on a mission with Disney transportation, which can take a long time.

That being said, considering Disney’s verbiage still allows guests to think that there are certain stores or entertainment options at Disney resorts that will allow them to park for free at that resort (since that is how things used to operate), it could be very confusing and a big waste of time for those who are unaware that those rules have changed, and show up only to be told no.

So, if you are planning on going to a resort and parking there, be sure to have a dining reservation secured, or else, you may be asked to leave.

What do you think of Disney’s Resort parking rules?

