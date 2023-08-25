Jamie Foxx Come Back Movie Has Him Playing God

After a year filled with concern over his medical condition and going “to hell and back,” Jamie Foxx is making his return to the movies. And this time, he’s playing God.

Jamie Foxx is an Academy Award and Grammy-winning actor, singer, and comedian known for his performances in classic films like Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Collateral (2004), Soul (2020), and Dreamgirls (2006). He also starred twice as the Marvel villain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Most recently, Foxx had been in the news due to a surprise hospitalization. While filming Back in Action (TBD), Foxx suddenly passed out on set and was rushed to the hospital. Fans around the world waited for any news regarding his condition, often speculating about the worst possible situation. However, his family and friends remained tight-lipped, reminding people that this was a private affair and the best thing they could do was send him their well wishes.

While the complete details regarding his medical complication have never been officially revealed, Jamie Foxx made a full recovery and returned home after about a month in the hospital. He has since spoken out, saying he appreciated the support and that it helped him get through the worst of it, an experience he compared to “going to hell and back.”

Naturally, fans have been wondering when Foxx will return to the big screen. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like they’ll have to wait very long because he’ll be making his presence known by the end of this year.

Jamie Foxx is Literally Playing God

Recently, Deadline announced that Jamie Foxx is returning to film in the upcoming comedy Not Another Church Movie (2023). The movie follows Taylor Pherry, who is given a mission from God Himself: to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. What he doesn’t know is that the Devil has plans of his own.

Not Another Church Movie stars Kevin Daniels as Taylor Pherry and features Jamie Foxx as God opposite another former Marvel villain, Mickey Rourke, as the Devil. The film also features Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God; working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” said producer James Michael Cummings. “This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

The film’s executive producer, Valerie McCaffrey, shared that sentiment: “The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God.”

After all of the health scares this past year, it is wonderfully exciting to hear that Jamie Foxx is already back and filming. Given his comedic chops and vocal talent, he could do an excellent job as God. And since he’s already experienced “going to hell and back,” you know he’s more than ready to take on the Devil in Not Another Church Movie.

Are you excited about Jamie Foxx’s return to film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!