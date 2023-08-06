In 45 Years, Walt Disney’s Magic Might Be Erased Over Legal Dispute

Walt Disney‘s legacy inspires millions, and while his works at the Parks are treasured, his movies might not get the same treatment.

Copyrights are tricky things and while Walt Disney’s magic has been around for generations, time is quickly catching up, leaving less than half a century left before anything Walt Disney created will be in the public domain unless Disney acts fast.

Fans have already seen Disney work on this issue with Mickey Mouse after the Copyright Extension Act was passed which extended any copyright for an additional 20 years making it around 95 years before something enters the public domain. Steamboat Willie is just right around the corner from entering the public domain and it seems that Disney’s legal battles with Desantis might leave the company unable to fight this battle anytime soon.

One reason why this is important for fans is that once an IP or copyright is in the public domain, anyone can make a project around that character or franchise. Last year, Winnie the Pooh got a new horror sequel that was absurd and awful, while Bambi is also getting a new horrific sequel because anyone is able to make projects centered around the iconic Disney story. With Disney being a family-friendly company, they don’t want others making horror movies out of their iconic IPs.

Walt Disney’s Final Animated Movie

Walt Disney passed away in 1966 and the last animated movie he worked on was The Jungle Book (1967). Walt was dealing with Lung cancer and it was important to end his career on a high note which is why he focused his efforts on getting the right team for the animated feature.

The story of Mowgli in the jungle was one that was originally far darker in Rudyard Kipling’s novel, but Walt knew that his younger audience needed a new spin on the story for fans. Disney knew that the Jungle Book required more attention to make sure that the company’s next movie was successful and it worked as the movie was one of the best openings for the company racking in millions at the box office.

Why It Matters

Without Walt Disney, these movies wouldn’t be the same. He didn’t do it all by himself, but he got the right crew of creative minds to make the stories feel alive and special. Sadly, Disney hasn’t been able to keep this type of special magic in their recent lineup of movies and it’s clear to fans that Disney might not be the top dog for animated movies anymore.

Super Mario Bros. and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) are hailed as instant classics, but Disney’s animation isn’t getting anywhere close to the same amount of praise. It also doesn’t help that Disney’s reign at the box office might be over with several other movies performing way better at the box office than their personal IPs. Bob Iger’s response at the moment isn’t that Disney needs to double down and ensure quality, but to cut costs and focus on less to avoid more mistakes in the future.

Mickey Mouse Going Away

Mickey Mouse might be one of the first icons for Disney that is going away. Steamboat Willie is set to enter the public domain soon with Mickey Mouse right around the corner. It’s clear that if Disney wants to preserve their titular mascot, some legal action is required, but what can Disney do?

At the moment, nothing is set in stone for Disney to change the policy on copyrights, but with the company purchasing Star Wars and Marvel in the past decade, it would be wise for them to not only expand the current amount of time for copyrights, but help preserve what Walt Disney created or else in 45 years, Walt Disney’s final movie will probably enter the public domain.

Why the Copyright Expirations Can Ruin Walt Disney’s Magic

Without it, Disney will struggle to hold onto their long-lasting legacy. Since they are a family-friendly company, any IP that enters the public domain will have to be ignored and forgotten. Why? To allow fans not to associate the IP with Disney because if they take it away from their image, it can’t hurt them anymore. This is an extensive effort that will end up costing the company millions because a lot of the best Disney classics aren’t recent and will eventually join the public domain, meaning that Disney’s hold on the project won’t matter.

Just like Winnie the Pooh, other ridiculous movies will be created, or fans will create some ridiculous story for the characters which won’t be something that Disney wants to be associated with. Unfortunately, the only legal action Disney can really do is ask Congress to extend the number of years for copyright. Anything else requires the company to change the laws surrounding copyrights, and there will definitely be opposition to any radical change to the current legislation. It’s a slow battle that won’t be decided anytime soon, but the clock is ticking, and Disney will soon have to decide what to do in order to protect Walt Disney’s legacy.

