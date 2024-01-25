‘Spider-Man 4’ Could Get Fan-Favorite MCU Villain

According to recent reports, a fan-favorite villain from the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe is in talks to make their big-screen debut in Spider-Man 4.

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Host Wants Academy Award-Winning ‘Spider-Man’ Star for New Season

Spider-Man is easily the most successful individual superhero in cinema. Whether you prefer Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi trilogy, Andrew Garfield in the Amazing films, Tom Holland in the MCU movies, or Shameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Haley Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy) in the Spider-Verse animated films, audiences are almost guaranteed to have a great time.

It would make sense for casual Marvel Comic fans to think that there aren’t any other villains for Spider-Man to take on since many of his most iconic villains have made multiple appearances. However, there’s one more MCU baddie that has yet to go up against the Web-Slinger.

Vincent D’Onofrio Reportedly In Talks To Reprise Kingpin in ‘Spider-Man 4’

Related: Anticipated ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Officially Canceled

According to reports from industry insider Daniel Richtman, Vincent D’Onofrio has been in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man 4. It is most likely that he will be reprising the role of Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, whom he has played in Daredevil (2015-2018), Echo (2024), and will play Fisk again in Daredevil: Born Again (2024).

While Kingpin is now mostly associated with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), he originally debuted as a foe for Spider-Man back in 1967.

Related: Marvel Sent Massive ‘Spider-Man’ Payment to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Tom Hollander Instead of Tom Holland

While this will be the first time Kingpin has been in a film in the MCU, this won’t be the first time the character has appeared in a movie. Kingpin was first portrayed by Michael Clark Duncan in Daredevil (2003) and later voiced by Liev Schreiber in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

It may seem odd to bring this character from a television series up to the movies, but Kingpin is one of the most iconic villains in Marvel Comics for a reason. If Spider-Man 4 turns out more grounded like Kevin Feige and Tom Holland want, Wilson Fisk will be a perfect choice. However, if Sony gets its way, who knows who the villain might be?

Which villains do you want to see in Spider-Man 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!