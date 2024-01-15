“I’m Taking My Time,” ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Talks Next Career Move

Everyone loves Tom Holland for his performance as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies. However, the triple threat is looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine the MCU without Tom Holland. Having played Spider-Man three times in Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021), the Uncharted (2022) actor is as integral to Marvel Studios films as Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers.

But you can’t be a superhero forever. And as much as we want him to stay as Peter Parker, Holland is looking forward to what comes next.

“It’s Definitely the Next Chapter,” Tom Holland Excited About Trying New Things

Recently, Tom Holland appeared on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards to celebrate a nomination for his performance in The Crowded Room (2023). After announcing that he was taking a break because of the emotional toll the mini-series took on him, the Billy Elliot the Musical (2005-2016) icon revealed how excited he was for the next phase of his career.

“Next is a big question,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s something that we are actively trying to figure out right now. I am lucky and blessed that I’ve got a great bunch of options of things that could be next, you know. I’m taking my time. I wanna find the right project with the right people, and I just feel lucky to be here and to be doing what I’m doing to the level that I’ve dreamed of doing it at. So I’m just taking it a job at a time. Whatever’s next is next.”

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be anything happening, with the Marvel actor saying, “Right now, I’m still chilling. I’ve got nothing to do.”

The same question and sentiment were echoed when he spoke to ET about this “new era of Tom”: “It’s definitely the next chapter. I think the beginning of my career is sort of coming to a close. We’re sort of getting to that next step. I’m very excited. I feel very creatively driven to sort of do some new things and push myself in ways I didn’t think I could.”

That being said, it doesn’t mean that there is absolutely nothing in the works for the Avengers: Infinity War (2018) star. “There’s a few things under the radar, but I’ll have to keep those to myself for now. Well, potentially, there’s a few things here or there, but we’ll figure it out.” he teased. “But I’m just excited. I feel very secure and happy, and I’m enjoying life.”

While uncertainty can be scary, this is definitely an exciting time for Tom Holland and his career. Hopefully, audiences will get to see him return a bit to his theatrical roots so that the talented actor can show off what he’s really capable of.

What would you like to see Tom Holland do next? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!