Tom Holland Shows Why He Should Always Play Spider-Man

After announcing that he’ll be taking a break from acting, many fans have been worried that Tom Holland is done playing your favorite neighborhood Spider-Man. However, he recently proved that he should probably play the character forever.

Everyone has a favorite Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire from the Sam Raimi trilogy is a great choice. So is Andrew Garfield from the Amazing films. Some people could even prefer Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), or countless other people from the Spider-Verse films. There really is no wrong answer.

That being said, it’s hard to argue against Tom Holland being the best version of Spider-Man that we’ve ever seen with his combination of physical ability and dorky charm, elevating Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021) toward being some of the best superhero movies of all time. And after a recent story, he should probably play the character forever.

Tom Holland Proves That He Is Literally Peter Parker

Recently, Tom Holland appeared on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards to celebrate his nomination for The Crowded Room (2023). While speaking with Access Hollywood, the Uncharted (2022) actor told a story proving that he may be more like Peter Parker than anyone who has played the character before.

After complimenting the color of the interviewer’s suit, the Marvel icon talked about what movies he loves to watch, revealing that he’ll often stumble upon his own Spider-Man films. Naturally, he uses this opportunity to make a bad joke.

“I’m scrolling through Netflix, and it’ll pop up. I’ll always do the stupid joke of ‘I’ve heard this movie’s great. Apparently, the lead actor is unreal. Let’s watch 10 minutes, see what it’s like,'” he shared before lamenting, “…But no one ever laughs”

Spider-Man is an epic and powerful hero; there’s never any doubt of that. However, Peter Parker is a dork. He’s goofy, awkward, and often makes dumb jokes. No matter how many amazing feats he pulls off, he’ll never be able to get away from that. Holland is the exact same way, and the fact that he doesn’t want to hide it is part of what makes him so unbelievably charming and the perfect version of the character.

