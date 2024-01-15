Tom Holland and Zendaya Share Their ‘Spider-Man’ Secret

While on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards, Tom Holland shared an adorable detail about his relationship with Zendaya.

Spider-Man will always be a significant part of Tom Holland’s career. While he got his start in the West End in Billy Elliott the Musical (2005-2016), playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s interpretation of the Web-Crawler will always be seen as his major breakthrough moment.

However, and arguably more importantly, it introduced him to his partner of over two years: Zendaya. And recently, Holland shared how the movie is still important in their relationship.

Spider-Man is Still a Major Part of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship

While on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards, Tom Holland, who was nominated for his performance in The Crowded Room (2023), shared to Extra that not only does he rewatch projects he’s worked on, he often watches them with his longtime partner Zendaya.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch [Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)] and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” said the beloved Marvel hero. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it is so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift, to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth… I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job.”

While it may seem strange that the couple watch a movie where they barely have any screen time together, it actually makes perfect sense when you realize that’s where they first met. They have gone on to star in two more Spider-Man films together, Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), and give each other notes on their performances.

“She watched this series with me while we were editing it,” Holland elaborated. “I would send her episodes and ask her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show, and ready to put it to bed. So I let it come out. I didn’t watch it when it aired.”

What’s next for Tom Holland remains a mystery. While he did say that he was taking a break from acting because of the emotional strain put on him by The Crowded Room, there are still rumors about Spider-Man 4. Whether it will still have Zendaya in it remains to be seen after the events of No Way Home.

