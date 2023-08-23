Zendaya Breaks Silence on Relationship with Marvel’s Tom Holland Following Rumors

Since 2017, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been making headlines following their Marvel Cinematic Universe couple debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two are indeed a couple but have chosen to keep their love life private, which has made the public dig into their personal life even more.

Zendaya has become a popular household name after creating such a fantastic resume and career in such a short amount of time. Beginning on the Disney Channel, Zendaya continued her Disney career by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mary Jane in the Spider-Man franchise co-starring her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Aside from that, she won an Emmy for her work in Euphoria and will soon appear in Dune. Of course, her resume grows much larger with other films such as The Greatest Showman and upcoming projects.

Before Zendaya was blowing the minds of many adults, she was dominating the child and young teenage generation on Disney Channel. Zendaya starred in Shake It Up as Rocky Blue, where she was one of the two leads along with Bella Thorne. The show featured Zendaya’s dancing skills.

Recently, there were rumors that Zedaya and Holland were engaged. It was reported, “Following the 2023 SAG Awards, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to bid her followers goodnight with a mirror selfie, in which her yellow ring was on full display. In the post, the Disney Channel alum was dressed down in a plaid sweater and pyjama pants, slippers, and fluffy headband with ears.

As she snapped the close-up mirror selfie, the lower half of her face was blocked by her phone so only her eyes, hair, and black-polished nails were visible – as well as her left ring finger, which was adorned with the yellow diamond.

Fans instantly took to social media to speculate that the yellow sparkler was an engagement ring from her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Holland.”

The ring ended up being a gift she bought for herself in 2021, and one she wears and has worn often since.

Now Pop Crave (@popcrave) has shared a message from Zendaya about her relationship with Tom Holland. The Marvel star stated, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

From this, it seems that Zendaya and Holland may be navigating how to share their relationship publically in a way that doesn’t force them to keep so secret all of the time to avoid the outside world-shattering their love story.

What’s Going on With Holland and Zendya?

Following their on-screen appearances together on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there has been a lot going on with this couple. Although we have seen engagement rumors, we have also seen break up rumors. Non of which had been proven true. Following Zendaya’s statement above, it seems that these allegations were indeed false.

Outside of her Euphoria commitments, Zendaya is set to reprise her role as Chani in the highly-anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is currently slated to arrive in theatres in November. For Holland, his latest project, a crime-drama titled The Crowded Room, was immediately trashed on by critics following its debut on Apple TV+ earlier this month. Filming the show was an incredibly intense experience for Holland, who recently announced that he would be taking a short break from acting altogether to focus on his mental health.

When it comes to the ongoing WAG strikes, in which many SAG actors are standing in solidarity with, and the plan for “Spider-Man 4”, we reported, “Holland did clarify that” we have been having meetings” about his return to Marvel, but that “We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers.” He added, “At this point, it’s very, very early stages,” but that more Spider-Man is indeed on the horizon. This confirms that we will see Peter Parker and, hopefully, Zendaya’s MJ reunited on-screen in the coming years, though the question of when remains unknown.”

Are you a fan of Tom Holland and Zendaya?