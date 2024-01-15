Disney Fans Defend Ariana DeBose After Tasteless Award Show “Joke”

Fans are coming to the defense of Disney star and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose after a clumsy joke told at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards described her as part of a group of “actors who also think that they are singers.” Unsurprisingly, fans of the acclaimed Broadway and Disney singer are pushing back hard on social media, especially after DeBose herself sounded off on Instagram.

Ariana DeBose was present at the awards ceremony, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler. The joke was told during the patter preceding the announcement for Best Original Song, which was presented by The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos, who, coincidentally, starred alongside DeBose in both the original stage production of Hamilton and its Disney+ film version.

Related: There’s a Hidden Mickey Mouse Easter Egg in ‘Wish,’ Directors Reveal

Ramsey opened the joke by saying the nominated songs were “delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry,” which Ramos followed by including DeBose with actors Jack Black and Ryan Gosling as”actors who also think that they are singers.” For what it’s worth, Gosling actually won the award for “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.

It is also worth noting that Jack Black won a Grammy Award in 2015 as part of the musical duo Tenacious D, while Ryan Gosling starred in the Oscar-winning musical La La Land (2016) and has extensive song and dance training for his years as a child performer on The Mickey Mouse Show.

Regardless, it is easy to see that Ariana DeBose was not amused.

The disrespect to Academy Award winner, Tony nominee, Broadway star, Ariana DeBose is WILD. The look on her face really said it all pic.twitter.com/iKss6NlDW2 — 🎇Disney Scoop Matt 🎇 (@DisneyScoopGuy) January 15, 2024

The Wish (2023) star later took to Instagram to post a Story regarding the joke, simply saying, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”

Neither did a lot of Broadway and Disney fans, who began posting on Twitter regarding the flopped joke.

For example, @cincopedia said, “If you think Ariana DeBose is an “actor who thinks she’s a singer,” you are so wrong it’s embarrassing. Exhibit A:” and posted a clip from the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon.

If you think Ariana DeBose is an "actor who thinks she's a singer," you are so wrong it's embarrassing. Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/EVloqUx3Rq — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) January 15, 2024

Related: Disney Removes ‘Wish’ From Theme Park Two Months After Release

@ShaunTossell said, “⭐ STAGEY SMILE OF THE DAY ⭐ Ariana DeBose….. Not a singer…. Aha… Ahaha… Ahahahaha 🤣 It’s so funny because of how ridiculous that sounds, right?? That was the joke??…. Take MANY seats 🤨Anyways…. Enjoy 💖 X x x”

⭐ STAGEY SMILE OF THE DAY ⭐ Ariana DeBose….. Not a singer…. Aha… Ahaha… Ahahahaha 🤣 It's so funny because of how ridiculous that sounds, right?? That was the joke??…. Take MANY seats 🤨 Anyways…. Enjoy 💖 X x xpic.twitter.com/U9dvsSBhkl — Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) January 15, 2024

In short, a lot of fans of Ariana DeBose and her extensive work in theater, television, and film with Disney, Steven Spielberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others are not all that happy. Maybe some joke writer out there should take notes.

The full nominee list for Best Original Song can be read here:

Best Original Song

WINNER: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

What do you think of the Ariana DeBose joke? Let us know in the comments below!