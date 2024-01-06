Disney Removes ‘Wish’ From Theme Park Two Months After Release

Just over a month since the film’s release, Disney is ending its Wish meet and greet in one park.

Today (January 6) and tomorrow (January 7) are the last days that guests will be able to meet the film’s lead, Asha, in Walt Disney Studios Park.

From November 29, Asha has been available to meet in the Toon Studio area of the park.

The last day of her meet and greet was announced when she joined the park, so Disney hasn’t ended her stint early. However, it seems debatable when — or if — guests can expect to see Asha back in the parks on a regular basis.

While Wish was released with the intention of celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, its box office performance was poor. Critics and audiences alike were also largely unimpressed, criticizing elements such as the movie’s music, storyline, and art style.

“Wish earns some tugs at the heartstrings with the way it warmly references many of the studio’s classics, but nostalgia’s no substitute for genuine storytelling magic – no matter how beautifully animated it might be,” the film’s critical consensus reads on Rotten Tomatoes.

“What is happening to Disney?” wrote on user review. “This felt like it was written by AI.”

Unsurprisingly, the film doesn’t seem to have had much of a cultural impact — at least not in the way that other releases such as Frozen or Tangled have in the past. Towards the end of 2023, Inside the Magic reported on mass discounts on Wish merchandise in stores across Disneyland Paris.

Wish has ended its run in theaters and took home just $181 million on a $175 to $200 million budget. The film focused on Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young woman in the Kingdom of Rosas who makes a wish upon a star and later fights to free the wishes held hostage by King Magnifico (Chris Pine).

