Disney’s ‘Wish’ Continues Fighting, Box Office Comeback Imminent

2023 has shaped up to be a turbulent year for Walt Disney Studios, but as the year begins to wind down, its animation department might benefit from a last-minute upsurge in ticket sales for its latest outing, Wish (2023).

From the ill-fated Strange World (2022) to Pixar’s more recent endeavor, Elemental (2023), there’s no denying that original, animated Disney movies not attached to any pre-existing IPs tend to be unpredictable box office contenders. Strange World, which served as the House of Mouse’s Thanksgiving release, — typically a lucrative season at the movies — grossed just $73.6 million worldwide, losing an estimated $197 million.

Elemental, similar to its predecessor, Encanto (2021), suffered a slow box office debut before eventually climbing in the charts thanks to international interest. Both films were also massively successful on Disney+, with millions streaming the animated family-friendly adventure flicks after their theatrical runs concluded. Now, it seems like Disney is learning a lesson in patience with Wish, the newest project from directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck, which looks to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

Despite boasting an all-star cast from the likes of Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, who voices Asha, and Chris Pine, who plays the malicious King Magnifico, Wish has struggled at the global box office, earning only $105.5 million since its premiere on November 22, 2023 — a disappointing haul given its projected budget of $175 million to $200 million. Still, there might be some good news on the horizon thanks to a recent report, which revealed that interest isn’t faltering in the animated musical just yet.

Per Deadline, Wish showed a strong hold this weekend when it comes to the domestic box office, finally passing the $100 million milestone and only dropping 31% from last week’s total of $5.3 million. This data could signal a powerful comeback for the film, especially considering the fact that the movie has yet to premiere in Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, and Brazil, which are all key players in the international box office.

As for Spain, France, and Germany, Wish is holding strong, suggesting that American audiences are willing to wait for its release on Disney+, seemingly tired of Asha’s typical Disney princess routine, complete with silly sidekicks and all.

It’s easy to spot similarities between Elemental‘s rocky release and Wish‘s, but only time will tell if the latter will recover as families return to movie theaters over the holidays. With Christmas on the not-so-distant horizon, there’s a chance Wish could finally make it over the finish line to break even on its hefty $200 million budget, considering that competition is scarce in the family-friendly genre.

For now, Wish is still underperforming at the box office. Unless it speedily turns things around over the holiday season, the latest Disney fairy tale seems to be closer to Strange World‘s box office run instead of following the footsteps of instant classics such as Frozen (2013)or Moana (2017). Still, these latest numbers do signal an improvement for the movie, meaning Disney’s, well, wish, might come true after all.

