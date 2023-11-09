Controversial New Disney Film Steals From ‘Frozen’

The upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish (2013) is already controversial. Though The Walt Disney Company promised the newest Disney Princess movie would return to traditional animation to celebrate Disney100, many fans were disappointed at initial trailers. Some felt the protagonist’s appearance and personality were too similar to other Disney Princesses, while others were disappointed in a lackluster villain song.

This week, an all-new Wish teaser shows that Walt Disney Animation Studios may have relied on one of its previous smash hits, Frozen (2013), to lure potential viewers.

Wish (2023)

Despite fan complaints, early critical reception to Wish is overwhelmingly positive. The film premieres Thanksgiving weekend and is expected to smash the box office. It tells the story of a new Disney Princess, Asha, who unintentionally created the wishing star.

“In ‘Wish,” ‘Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star,” Disney writes. “Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

“Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (‘Frozen,’ ‘Frozen 2’) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (‘Raya and the Last Dragon’), produced by Peter Del Vecho (‘Frozen,’ “Frozen 2’) and Juan Pablo Reyes (‘Encanto’). Jennifer Lee (‘Frozen,’ “Frozen 2’) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (‘Night Sky,” “Manhunt’) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios Returns to Frozen (2013)

Walt Disney Animation Studios posted this teaser for Wish on TikTok on Wednesday:

@disneyanimation Welcome to a world of ✨ wishes ✨ in Disney’s Wish, coming to theaters November 22. ♬ original sound – Walt Disney Animation Studios

The film’s marketing already outpaces recent box office flops Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022), which fans felt were doomed from the start. But this particular trailer features a very familiar line for Frozen fans.

The clip begins with a shocked Asha, speaking with talking mushrooms.

“This is crazy,” Asha says.

“We love crazy,” the mushrooms respond in sync.

One of the most iconic Frozen songs, “Love Is An Open Door,” ends with Prince Hans proposing to Princess Anna with almost the exact phrase.

“Can I say something crazy?” the secretly villainous royal asks. “Will you marry me?”

“Can I say something even crazier?” Anna responds. “Yes!”

It’s unknown if the similarity was intentional on behalf of Walt Disney Animators, who are known to hide easter eggs in Disney and Pixar films.

Wish premieres at a theater near you on November 22, 2023. Tickets to special early access screenings on November 18 are available now.

Are you excited about Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish? Share your thoughts on the upcoming film with Inside the Magic in the comments.