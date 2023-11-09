Say Goodbye to Disney’s Flop Era, ‘Wish’ Praised by Critics

Amid a particularly tumultuous time for the Walt Disney Company, one animated underdog could be an unexpected hit for the studio, with critics sharing their overwhelmingly positive reviews ahead of its theatrical debut later this month.

Walt Disney Studios is the iconic name behind dozens of beloved classics, including Snow White (1937), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1987), and more recently, live-action outings like Haunted Mansion (2023) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023).

Although the company, at one point, had a near-perfect batting average when it came to its movie releases — mainly thanks to its many collaborations with Pixar Studios — their movies and Disney+ originals have since faltered, with many being less-than-impressed by their nonstop sludge of live-action remakes.

Once renowned for its advanced technology, all but dominating the animation sphere, Disney has since elected to shift its focus toward, frankly, live-action retellings of its cartoon hits, much to the chagrin of audiences worldwide. And despite their extensive efforts to reboot nearly everything, from The Aristocats (1970) to Aladdin (1992), it hasn’t necessarily paid off. For example, Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid (2023) cost close to $300 million to make, barely pushing the movie beyond the estimated break-even point with a $569 million box office haul.

With many viewers growing tired of Disney’s reboots, sequels, and prequels, the demand for an original story has never been higher than ever. And in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, the entertainment giant might finally be listening to audiences with their upcoming family-friendly romp, Wish (2023).

Fronted by Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose and Star Trek fan-favorite Chris Pine, as well as Disney legend Alan Tudyk, Wish follows the story of 17-year-old Asha, who wishes on a star that falls from the sky to help her save her kingdom — without knowing the dangerous consequences that will ensue.

Considering that the film looks to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a suspenseful, musical story, it’s safe to say that the pressure is on for it to succeed at the box office, especially after other movies like Strange World (2022) flopped badly both financially and critically.

With many fans hoping for Disney’s recovery, expectations are high for Wish and its performance, as the animated family flick could potentially break the studio’s string of box office bombs. And based on the first wave of critic reviews, it very well could.

Disney recently hosted press screenings for its 62nd animated theatrical movie, Wish, with critics sharing strong initial reviews for the new film. Critics took to social media to share their first reviews and reactions to the movie on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), most of them being quite positive.

Some critics, including Variety‘s Courtney Howard, called the film “enchanting and dazzling,” with many praising its fluid animation, catchy musical numbers, and return-to-formula approach to filmmaking, making it reminiscent of early Disney princess movies:

#Wish/#WishMovie is ENCHANTING & DAZZLING. A magical, inspiring fairy tale & heroine for a new generation. I was swept away by the animation & musical splendor that blends classical & modern techniques brilliantly. Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine shine bright. @DisneyWishMovie

#Wish/ #WishMovie is ENCHANTING & DAZZLING. A magical, inspiring fairy tale & heroine for a new generation. I was swept away by the animation & musical splendor that blends classical & modern techniques brilliantly. Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine shine bright. @DisneyWishMovie pic.twitter.com/E4GWImd2M3 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 9, 2023

Fellow Variety reviewer Clayton David teased “Easter eggs galore” for Disney fans, celebrating Wish‘s “thematically rich” story, Ariana DeBose, who “brings the house down as one of our great modern-day princesses,” and Chris Pine’s “out of this world” villain song, “This is the Thanks I Get?”

#WISH is the celebration of 100 years of the famed studio with Easter Eggs galore. Surprisingly, thematically, it was more rich than I would have anticipated. I’d argue, maybe a little depressing? Ariana DeBose brings the house down as one of our great modern-day princesses. Villain song, “This is the Thanks I Get,” is out of this world by Chris Pine. The foot tapping group number “Knowing What I Know Now” is my favorite. “This Wish” will likely be the big push. Gorgeous animation.

#WISH is the celebration of 100 years of the famed studio with Easter Eggs galore. Surprisingly, thematically, it was more rich than I would have anticipated. I'd argue, maybe a little depressing? Ariana DeBose brings the house down as one of our great modern-day… pic.twitter.com/sJE7wxnbyA — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Fandom’s Eric Goldman described Wish as “a well done and sweet ‘take a bow’ movie” to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, specifically noting its deliberate choice to tell “a very classic-style story” while adding some “modern twists:”

Disney’s #Wish is a well done and sweet “take a bow” movie for the 100th anniversary, purposely telling a very classic-style story with some modern twists. My favorite aspects are the delightfully animated silent Star, and King Magnifico, who gets a true villain origin story.

Disney's #Wish is a well done and sweet "take a bow" movie for the 100th anniversary, purposely telling a very classic-style story with some modern twists. My favorite aspects are the delightfully animated silent Star, and King Magnifico, who gets a true villain origin story. pic.twitter.com/4WFJi8vhoz — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 9, 2023

Based on these early reviews, it sounds like things could finally be looking up for Disney Animation, with Wish seemingly striking the perfect balance between nostalgia and more relevant, modern-day storytelling. There’s no question that the studio is hoping that Wish will be the latest hit the way others like Frozen (2013) and Moana (2017) were before it, as a box office win is sorely needed for the company amid its financial woes.

Wish being a triumph with critics is also good news for fans of Disney’s animated projects, and could indicate a shift away from live-action reboots moving forward. Plus, it being an original story is impressive, considering it doesn’t have any familiar characters or IPs to fall back on.

Only time will tell if audiences are as enamored with Wish as critics, but so far, it’s looking like the movie could be Disney’s next certified hit. And even though its stars weren’t able to attend the world premiere due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has now been resolved, Disney will likely look to ramp up its marketing efforts in the coming weeks to build up hype for potential viewers. With an all-star cast at its disposal, this could help to bring even more eyes to what very well could be Disney’s biggest hit yet.

Wish arrives in theaters on November 22, 2023.

