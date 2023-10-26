Disney’s ‘Wish’ is Coming To Theaters Early

Wish (2023), arguably the most highly-anticipated Disney film of the year, will be coming to local movie theaters a few days earlier than expected. And you can buy tickets now.

Of all the movies released under the Walt Disney Company umbrella, it’s hard to think of one more exciting than Wish. Whether you agree or not, Disney has been under a ton of criticism over the content of their films, with some people thinking that they are trying to preach to their children.

This has caused some trepidation when it comes to theatrical audiences coming to see the company’s films. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Wish, an upcoming animated film that many Disney fans think will be a return to form for the beloved animation studio.

The movie follows the story of Asha (Ariana DeBose) in the Kingdom of Rosas as she senses darkness in the kingdom’s ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine). After making a plea to the stars, an actual star falls from the sky. It’s now up to her, Star, and her goat, Valentino (Alan Tudyk), to save the kingdom.

Naturally, Disney fans are unbelievably excited for this film to come out. But if you’ve been dying to see this movie and can’t wait until November 22, don’t worry! Disney has heard your wish and is making it come true.

‘Wish’ is Coming To Theaters for Early Access

2023 has been a big year for Disney, marking its 100th anniversary as a company. While there have been many different kinds of celebrations throughout the year, its most exciting offering may be coming up: early access to the upcoming animated musical adventure Wish.

Initially slated for release on November 22, Disney is sending the film to theaters nationwide for a special screening on November 18. Naturally, fans are ecstatic about this news. Still, no one seems happier than writer and producer Jennifer Lee, Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer, known for her work on Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019).

“Getting to make this movie has meant the world to all of us at Disney Animation as it celebrates 100 years of storytelling,” she said. “We are so grateful to the fans who’ve shown up to the theaters time and again—to be able to give moviegoers a chance to experience it early is a wish come true for every person in our studio who helped bring Wish to life.”

If you think this is wonderful news and want to get your hands on these exclusive tickets, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered.

Here’s How To Get Tickets (And the Soundtrack)

Getting early access to Wish should be no problem since the movie will be shown at 750 theaters around the country. If you’d like to purchase tickets, they’re available right here. There’s only a single showing at 4:00 p.m., so make sure to hurry to grab tickets before they sell out!

If you’re looking for more Wish goodness, the announcement came along with two Disney songs, “This Wish” by Ariana DeBose and “This is the Thanks I Get?” by Chris Pine, becoming available on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. The entire soundtrack will be available on November 17. The soundtrack can be pre-ordered on vinyl.

