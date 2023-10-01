Fans Claim Disney “Drew Inspiration” From Meghan Markle for ‘Wish’

In a strange declaration, fans of the Royal Family have decided that Asha from Wish (2023) is based on Meghan Markle. But everyone else isn’t as easily convinced.

Wish is easily one of Disney’s most anticipated movies in years. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, this movie is expected by fans and the studio to bring Disney Animation back to its former box-office glory after a series of flops.

The film tells the story of Asha, a 17-year-old girl who loves her home, the Kingdom of Rosas, but senses something dark within the kingdom’s ruler, King Magnifico. She makes a wish to the stars, causing one of them to fall from the sky. It’s now up to her, a talking goat named Valentino, and the star to save the kingdom and fight for a better future.

Wish stars Academy Award winner Ariana Debose as Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, Alan Tudyk as Valentino the Goat, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Sabine, and Natasha Rothwell as Sakina. The Disney film also features performances from Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba, and Jon Rudnitsky.

This seems like a fun range of characters with a phenomenal cast behind them, but all the attention is on the protagonist, Asha, especially since many think she is the first Disney Princess in some time. Even though her status as a princess hasn’t been confirmed, many fans believe that Asha has royal inspirations.

“I Hope Disney Pays Her Royalties,” Fans Claim Asha from ‘Wish’ is Identical to Meghan Markle

Disney has often used real-life inspirations for their characters, including Divine for Ursula from The Little Mermaid (1989), Linda Hunt for Edna Mode from The Incredibles (2004), and The Beatles for the Vultures in The Jungle Book (1967). And some fans think Disney did it again by using Meghan Markle as the basis for Asha from Wish.

The original observation came from Twitter user @MeghansDevotee, who said, “I’m absolutely convinced Disney drew inspiration from [Meghan Markle] for their new character, Princess Asha! Similar features and freckles – the resemblance is uncanny!”

I'm absolutely convinced Disney drew inspiration from #PrincessMeghan for their new character, Princess Asha! 🌟 Similar features and freckles – the resemblance is uncanny! 💜✨ #MeghanMarkle #Meghan #SussexSquad pic.twitter.com/awmo65cPNF — Meghan and Harry | Sussex Royal News (@MeghansDevotee) September 30, 2023

Other fans of Markle quickly agreed, with one fan saying, “I agree. Disney’s tribute to Meghan. It can’t be missed. I love it.” Another responded by saying, “That’s absolutely adorable! I definitely see the resemblance.” One even went so far as to say that Disney owed Meghan Markle money: “That is Meghan. I hope Disney pays her royalties.”

Yes, it does appear that Asha and the former Suits (2011-2019) star have some features in common. But according to most commenters, that’s not enough for people to claim that she is the basis for the character.

Most People Aren’t Convinced

While a very vocal contingent points out the similarities between Asha and Markle, it seems that everyone doesn’t share this sentiment. Many quickly pointed out that Asha is Afro-Latina while Meghan Markle is not. On top of that, the hair, eyes, and skin tone are completely different. One user even said, “Might be true, but a couple of us black girls have freckles too.” And that’s not even mentioning that Asha’s picture was lightened to look more similar.

Ultimately, it looks like Asha simply happened to have some common traits that she shared with the Duchess of Sussex. And no one summed this up better than Twitter user Dr. McKenzie: “OMG, Meghan is copying me. I have freckles, and I have been here much longer than her. I wear my hair in a messy bun, too. Why must Meghan copy me? Can’t she have a style of her own?”

Do you think Meghan Markle and Asha look too similar? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!