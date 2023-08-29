Make-A-Wish Added New Disney Royals During World Princess Week

Disney has been known for their immersive, themed Park events for Guests. Whether it be Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney’s Food & Wine Festival, or Disney After Hours, there is always a supply of exclusive experiences. Yet, Disney also hosts a variety of charitable events each year, such as runDisney, Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, and The CHOC Walk in the Park. Walt Disney World continued with another memorable event, where they laid out a literal red carpet for deserving Guests for one of their most renowned charities, the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Once Upon A Wish Royal party was a special event held during World Princess Week. More than 50 Make-A-Wish children and their families were invited to the experience. This celebration crowned each kid a Disney royal during their visit. The event was also special for Make-A-Wish as it marked their 150,000th Disney wish granted since its inception.

The honorary nobility were were all gifted with princess and prince attire that included tiaras and Mickey and Minnie Mouse headbands. Their entry was greeted by over 30 Disney characters where they had a Wonderland themed tea party and attended a decadent royal ball. This event was one of the most impactful moments for Mikayla who performed several Disney classics. She even shared the spotlight with Belle and Beast as they hyped up her rendition of the iconic song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, expressed that Disney knows how important wish granting is to these Guests. He continued that this was a humbling moment and a responsibility not taken lightly. Disney and Make-A-Wish have forged a lasting partnership for over 40 years which has led to Disney being the largest wish granting organization globally.

This Once Upon A Wish Party will be one of the many Make-A-Wish events to be helmed by Disney. Aside from Walt Disney World, future events will take place at the Aulani , the Disney Resort and Spa, as well as at the highly-anticipated World of Frozen grand opening at Hong Kong Disneyland in December 2023. If any Disney lovers want to contribute or generate awareness for Disney sponsored non-profits, additional events may be found here.