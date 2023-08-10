Disney to Allow Early Park Entry to Anyone for Special Event

Disney has been known for their charitable events over the years, which are often times connected to the Disney Parks. Some of their most notable are the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wish of any child applicant suffering from a life-threatening illness. Another charity event, runDisney, offers applicants the chance to run through the Happiest Place on Earth. The distances vary from a doable 5K (3 miles) to half-marathons, that will leave runners looking like Buzz Lightyear after Woody opened his space helmet. Now, this next charity will permit guests early entry into the Disneyland Resort in support of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).

“The CHOC Walk in the Park” has made its triumphant return as the popular 5K event will grant participants the ability to jog, walk or stroll throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The three-mile track will kick-off at Main Street, USA before the Resort opens at 6 AM. CHOC walkers will be greeted and cheered on by cast members and famous Disney characters along their magical journey.

This beloved annual fundraiser has made its reappearance since the pandemic ended it in 2020. Large numbers are expected on the day, so it is important to register as soon as possible. The crowd will be ushered in through the Downtown Disney District to the main entrance of Disneyland. Guests are encouraged to dress up with any signs, banners, team shirts or Disney swag to support their group or child patient. Costumes can also be worn, as long as the walkers do not wear masks, helmets or face paint.

The CHOC Walk also will welcome any applicants who need use of a wheelchair, scooter or any personal electric conveyance vehicle (ECVs). Even strollers are permitted to be used to include supporters of all ages. All walkers will receive free Disneyland Resort parking, so long as they present their CHOC Walk wristbands on the day of the event.

While supporting the treatment of sick children and the hospital staff that tends to them should be paramount, it should be stated that this event no longer serves as admission into the park. Anyone participating in the Walk must reserve and pay for a Disneyland Resort ticket if they wish to play in the park after the event finishes at 8 AM. Hotel discounts will also be offered to participants as an incentive as well. In addition, walkers are invited to gather donations on their own, which will have prizes given to the top fundraisers. Winners can receive commemorative medallions, hotel stays, Disneyland Park-Hopper tickets and more.

All proceeds will be used for CHOC’s non-profit health system that administers care to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults in the Southern California area. These efforts will mainly go towards the construction of a new Southwest Tower that will serve as an imaging center, research institute, and various specialty clinics. It will also fund the Fetal Care Center and pediatric mental health support services.

“CHOC Walk in the Park” will be off to the races on Sunday, August 20, 2023.