VIDEO: Disney Parks Character Strips On Camera

The Cast Members at the Disney Parks are truly what makes them come to life, and few performers go the extra mile to bring the magic to legions of fans every day better than the character actors. Being one of Disney’s many famous animated faces is more than just slipping into a mascot costume; it’s becoming the physical embodiment of the character itself.

Character performers at Disneyland and Walt Disney World must undergo rigorous training to portray their assigned characters to the best of their ability. However, they must also adhere to strict rules and regulations to keep the illusion alive for the audience. Apparently, one performer missed the memo.

Disney Parks Character Goes Wilde

Recently, a video posted on TikTok pulled back the curtain to reveal Disney character performers in full dress performing decidedly un-Disneyfied backstage. While the footage of Clarabelle twerking and Pluto grinding on the camera was recently made private by the user, another clip surfaced of a performer stripping out of costume.

The following post by @_disney._stuff_ might not be as scandalous as the previously mentioned clip, but those wanting to attempt to save the illusion behind Disney Parks Characters might want to look away.

As traumatizing as it might be to see Nick Wilde peeling his skin off, it does give a brief look at the inner workings of the Disney characters’ suits, and it’s far more than just a mass of felt and fur. That said, there’s something about the clip above that feels borderline illegal.

While the Cast Member is ultimately unidentifiable, this does feel like something non-Disney employees shouldn’t see. Maybe we’re too attached to our favorite animated friends, but peeking behind the curtain to see how the illusion is performed does take a huge chunk of magic out of the Disney experience.

