Magic Kingdom Closure Extended at Disney World

The closure of one of the most beloved theme park rides in the world has been extended.

At Walt Disney World, Guests will find countless classic experiences, ranging from thrilling adventures in the dark on Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom to incredibly immersive new worlds such as Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

However, few rides are as legendary as the Haunted Mansion, with a version of the ride found at nearly every Disney Park and Resort across the globe. This classic dark ride provides Guests with chills and thrills as it takes them on a tour of a ‘Haunted Mansion.’

The Haunted Mansion closed earlier this week, on August 7, for a brief refurbishment at Walt Disney World. The ride was initially supposed to return to the Magic Kingdom on August 10.

Unfortunately, the Haunted Mansion has failed to reopen at the Magic Kingdom, indicating Disney needed a little extra time with the classic attraction.

The Walt Disney Company recently released a feature film based on this attraction called Haunted Mansion. This is the second time Disney has attempted to make a film based on this attraction, with the first attempt starring Eddie Murphy in 2003.

While the new film may please most of the Disney community, its box office performance has been quite chilling.

The film, which stars Danny DeVito, Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Jamie Lee Curtis, cost around $150 million. At the time of publishing this article, th film has grossed around $60 million worldwide, indicating Disney may have another fop on its hands.

This comes just after the disastrous release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), which failed to come close to recouping its whopping $300 million budget.

Did you see Haunted Mansion? What’s your favorite ride at the Walt Disney World Resort?