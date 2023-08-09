Guest Exposes Disney Secrets During Illegal Break-in

In a viral video, a Guest exposes several Disney Park secrets.

No matter if you’re visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland in Anaheim, California, you can guarantee that you’ll have a magical time visiting the Disney theme parks. This is mostly due to Disney’s dedication to things and immersion, providing Guests with out-of-this-world experiences around every corner.

There’s a rhyme and reason to everything Disney does at its theme parks. While it may seem like Cast Members and characters are able to appear wherever they need to be out of thin air, the truth is that Disney is simply filled to the brim with secret closets and backdoor tunnels, allowing employees to get where they need to be without ruining the immersion.

Due to Magic Kingdom’s size, Cast Members often have to run through different areas of the Park, but it wouldn’t make sense to see a Tomorrowland Cast Member walk through Fantasyland, so employees use Disney’s utilidoor system.

While they’re simple hallways, these fabled backrooms are a topic of discussion for many passionate Disney Park fans. In these locations, Disney stores equipment as well as costumes for all its characters.

Recently, a video was shared for a TikTok account titled “Illegal Disney,” and this name couldn’t be more fitting. In the video, the trespasser exposes a changing room at the Disneyland Resort, with various characters’ heads sitting in cages.

You can check out the video down below:

The video shows heads and costumes for various meet-and-greet characters, such as Woody and Jessie from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, as well as several characters from Inside Out.

The video has already gone viral, racking up thousands of views and likes in a matter of hours. This type of activity is strictly prohibited by Disney and could result in a permanent ban from the Disney Parks.

In the past, we’ve seen other “brave” Guests trespass and break into Disney property, revealing some unbelievable secrets of the Parks. For more on Disney Park rules, click here.

What do you think about this video? Stay tuned here for all things Disney!