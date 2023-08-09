Dangerous Crowds Flood Disney During Extreme Heat Wave

When Walt Disney picked Orlando to be the spot that would house Disney World, it seemed like a great option due to the fact that the land was well-priced and that Florida did not have to encounter snow, which meant the rides would be able to stay open year round.

There were two negatives, though, the first being that it rains a lot in Orlando. During the summer months, it is not uncommon to see rain every single day. In order to combat this, you will see a lot of rides at Walt Disney World indoor, with an indoor or covered queue. Good examples of this are Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more. The other issue that is at hand is that during the summer it can get quite hot.

Unfortunately, Inside the Magic has reported on multiple Guests suffering from heatstroke and other heat illnesses last summer at Walt Disney World. Additionally, we have seen Guests going to extreme lengths to cool down at the Parks, shamelessly breaking Park rules and forcing the Parks to introduce additional ways to help Guests cool down during this season.

With temperatures above 90 degrees being the norm, heat index values up to 110, high humidity, and heat advisories posted by National Weather Service throughout Florida, Guests need to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in air-conditioned rooms when necessary, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, as well as using and reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

At the moment, Disney is under a heat advisory. The Orlando Sentinel Tweeted a warning: “Excessive heat continues as heat indices peak at 115 degrees ”

Excessive heat continues as heat indices peak at 115 degrees https://t.co/2EfaUS9Ji3 pic.twitter.com/UlzXtQNkJu — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 9, 2023

This is in addition to our earlier reports, “Orlando, Florida, is now under its first-ever Excessive Heat Warning after a notice was issued by the National Weather Service. The Excessive Heat Warning includes Orange County, meaning the Walt Disney World Resort falls under this warning. This will be in effect for all Guests from 11 am to 7 pm today, August 9”

Even with all of the excess heat, and heat stroke incidents, Guests are continuing to flock to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

One Disney Guest asked the internet about crowds in August, “I’m planning a spontaneous trip to WDW and was looking at dates. Has anyone been recently this month? How crowded is the park around Aug 10-13? I know it’s super hot out there around this time but if it’s less crowded, I would be open to it.”

In response, Guests who are currently at Disney World spoke out on the crowds: “We are here right now and find it quite crowded actually. We come down a few times a year, and it doesn’t seem like crowds are down at all. An example.. small world had wait times of 40+ min today, which is insane in my eyes. Maybe everyone is trying to get out of the heat, but the walk ways were still busy despite the long lines. Kids go back to school this week or early next week, so there should be a drop in attendance mid-August for sure.”

Another Guest replied, “I’m here now. The parks do not seem less crowded to me than any other August. Moderate to heavy is what we’ve experienced so far.” Another chimed in, “As someone who has been going all summer I can say that the parks have been packed with the exception of 4th July weekend which was reported low.”

From this, we can take away that even with the extreme heat, Disney has tons of crowds. The summer is a crowded time to visit the Parks, being a peak season time. With kids out of school, it makes traveling a lot easier for families.

This should serve as a reminder to everyone visiting Walt Disney World this summer — please stay hydrated. If you do not want to spend money on bottles of water, there are alternate ways that you can still ensure you are staying hydrated and safe.

For example, Walt Disney World hands out free ice water. All you have to do is visit any Quick-Service or snack location that has fountain soda, and ask for a cup of ice water. They are small cups, but you can ask for more than one.

Another way is to bring your own portable water bottle and fill it with either the free ice water or with any of the water fountains located throughout the theme parks.

Would you still visit Walt Disney World during a heat advisory?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.