The Worst Marvel Character May Return for Some Reason

Some odd Marvel characters have been introduced in the MCU, like Lambshank in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Though the character was good for a laugh, it’s not a character that serves any other purpose. However, an even more useless character could return to the Agatha series.

One of the biggest elements of WandaVision was the city’s citizens under the spell of the Scarlet Witch’s magic. Though they were unaware of what had happened, they served a purpose. For instance, Dottie (Emma Caulfield) appeared to be a nosy and evil neighbor for Wanda, though she was revealed to have just been a simple citizen of Westview.

Dottie is set to return in the Agatha series, though, so it could be that she might be a witch of some sort that aids Agatha in escaping her own prison. This is just speculation, but there have been rumors that Dottie will serve a much bigger purpose in the WandaVision spinoff series. Another character returning from WandaVison is Mrs. Hart, played by Debra Jo Rupp. Again, she might be another citizen stuck in Westview; she matters to the story.

Not every charter mattered or made sense, which has everything to do with the worst cameo in the history of the MCU: Ralph Bohner. Though Evan Peters was supposed to appear as Pietro Maximoff, he was instead given the designation of some random town citizen.

Ralph Bohner Could Return to Marvel ‘Agatha’ Series

What made Ralph Bhoner so bizarre is that not only did Evan Peters take on the role of Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in the X-Men movies, he was brought over to Marvel to be red herring (misleading clue in cinema). The MCU could have easily floored everyone by indicating that Peters was there to take over as Quicksilver.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrayed Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in the mid-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014). He had a much more involved role in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), though he died to save Hawkeye.

WandaVision dealt heavily with the Multiverse and how Wanda’s magic forced her to create this fake reality that also featured her make-believe sons: Billy (Wiccan) and Tommy (Speed). Though they are typically her real sons in the comics, Marvel changed things up to further push Wanda’s broken psyche.

Because of this fake reality that Wanda created, she could have easily pulled in Evan Peters’ Quicksilver from another timeline, which would have made perfect sense. Everyone could have seen one of the best cameos ever accomplished by Marvel. Instead, the inclusion of Peters as Quicksilver was ruined by him being a throwaway character named Ralph Bohner.

Agatha star Kathryn Hahn was spotted on the set of a shopping mall in Westview, meaning the town will be a significant aspect of the plot for the new series. Many citizens are returning, which could involve Ralph Bohner again.

Bohner is arguably the most missed opportunity the MCU has ever committed, and for some odd reason, they might bring the character back in Agatha. Peters did reveal to Deadline he would love to return to Marvel. According to Peters:

“I’d be in another Marvel movie. Yeah, I think for me, Dahmer was really the last sort of dark character that I’m going to play for an extended period of time. So it was sort of a send-off to that time of working hard on things like that, and now I’m going to try to pivot. Anything in the light I’m just trying to stay out of the darkness for a while.”

Peters is referencing the exploded Dahmer Netflix series, though he portrayed one of the most notorious serial killers. However, he did indicate he wants to return to Marvel, but for a movie. He might not want to be involved in the Agatha series but already appeared as Ralph Bohner.

We hope that Peters would agree to return to the MCU only if Quicksilver was an established character. Marvel is getting closer to revealing mutants, which Quicksilver is, so we hope that he will be appropriately used in the MCU. For now, it appears Ralph Bohner might return to Westview.

