Ariel May Be Replaced at Disney World Once Again

Someone new is joining Walt Disney World Resort’s impressive lineup of Disney Princesses. But it could mean the end of a fan-favorite meet and greet.

When the Central Florida Disney Park revealed that Halle Bailey’s Ariel would meet Guests upon the film’s release, many fans worried the live-action version would replace the animated version at Magic Kingdom Park. Ultimately, The Little Mermaid (2023) meet-and-greet went into Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing both Disney Princesses to greet Guests.

But a new casting notice suggests an abrupt end to the live-action Ariel meet-and-greet. Walt Disney World Resort is actively seeking performers to play Asha from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film, Wish (2023). The notice calls for “energetic and expressive candidates who are 5’4 “-5’8” with warm, engaging, and outgoing personalities.”

The movie premieres November 22, 2023, as part of the Disney100 celebration. And though the casting call didn’t specify a location for the eventual Asha meet-and-greet, new Disney characters almost always start in Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – where Ariel is now.

Walt Disney World Resort describes Asha as “a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas.”

“Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn’t recognize that just yet,” the casting call reads. “Asha learns that it’s not enough just to have a dream in your heart. It is Asha who will come to understand the bigger the wish, the harder the journey. Her journey puts her up against a most formidable foe, the leader of her kingdom, King Magnifico.”

“Asha is from the mythical island of Rosas which is better known around the world as the Kingdom of Wishes. She is of North African and Southern European ancestry, and her family means the world to her, including her mother, Sakina, and her grandfather, Sabino. Asha believes in the power of wishes, because in Rosas, your wish can quite literally and magically come true.”

Are you excited to meet Asha from Wish (2023)? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.