Photo Reveals Disgusting Condition of Disney World Attraction

The Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World Resort is often considered the perfect family vacation destination. But as ticket prices skyrocket, many former Disney Parks fans report poor maintenance and deterioration at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Reddit user u/er1026 recently shared a photo of a filthy, ripped chair in the Walt Disney Presents theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The walkthrough exhibit tells the story of Disney’s life, culminating in a rotating character meet-and-greet and a short film:

Stunned at the disgusting seats in the Walt Disney history show at Hollywood Studios!!!!

“The show is to honor Walt and tell the history of his career,” the Guest wrote. “This is how you honor him!? Come on! The seats in Muppet Visionn3D were exactly the same. This is just shocking and awful.”

While some Disney Parks fans accused the Guest of complaining too much, others argued that this was another sign of a declining Disney experience.

“Believe or not there was a time at Disney when this would have been completely unacceptable,” said u/LennyFackler. “Standards have lowered and most people seem to be ok with that. But for some of us it’s disappointing to see Disney give up on the immaculate cleanliness and attention to detail they used to be known for.”

“The seats in most of the theatres are disgusting,” u/Stunning_Key_7068 agreed. “I don’t care how many butts sit in them a day, Disney is a different standard. These clearly haven’t been replaced or cleaned in yearss. It’s not like they don’t have the money.”

“They were filthy and falling apart when I went years ago,” u/Rockabore1 said. “I bet they haven’t been replaced, it’s revolting.”

