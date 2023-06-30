Many say Disney is indoctrinating children with its “woke agenda,” but few realize that Disney’s been doing this for years!

Woke this! Inappropriate that! It would appear that The Walt Disney Company simply can’t please audiences with its latest movies and shows. In addition to the legal battle against Governor DeSantis in Florida, Disney has been under fire for a while due to some of its latest decisions in content, with many accusing the company of promoting a “woke agenda” and starting hateful campaigns online and at the Parks against the company’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity.

Out of the studios owned by the company, Disney and Pixar have been particularly targeted by audiences accusing the latest movies and shows of being woke and promoting Disney’s alleged “secret agenda.” But few realize that the alleged media indoctrination began way before Disney went woke, though it had a different aim.

User @theyoutubebro recently posted a video on TikTok, showing a scene from the beloved Disney Channel show Kim Possible (2002-2007), captioning it by saying, “Disney used to make sure we were straight,” implying that the scene could be interpreted as an innuendo with Ron Stoppable spraying Kim Possible with his hose as soon as Bonnie Rockwaller touches him. You can see the video below:

You ain’t slick #disney #kimpossible #cap #fact #comedy #funfact #conspiracy #sussy

But what makes this scene more acceptable than showing an LGBTQIA+ couple on screen or giving a lead role to a Black, Latino, or AAPI actor? What made it ok to show this scene in a kid’s show? And why did the community not protest against sexualization in a children’s show? Is it not hypocritical to accept this because it indoctrinates with “straight” education, imposing sexual orientation and identity standards on young viewers?

While the scene could be interpreted as inappropriate, it would take an adult overanalyzing it to consider it wrong and saying it out loud for a child to realize it. Additionally, every child’s education is their parents’ responsibility, and they should always be accompanied and guided by them throughout their development and the search for their identity.

So, no, Disney is not “indoctrinating children,” parents are relying on media to educate their children for them and overreacting when that media does not adhere to the “values” — or intolerance and hate speech — they want their children to grow up with but refuse to teach them themselves.

And similarly, those accusing Disney of promoting an alleged “woke agenda” and calling for boycotts against the latest releases have little to no bases to back their statements, as the accusations against shows and films “pushing woke garbage” in their faces and are often a projection of their insecurities and prejudice against members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black community, and other minorities, as well as a misinterpretation of The Walt Disney Company’s efforts toward diversity, equity, and inclusion.

While it is true that Disney is not perfect and has admitted to promoting negative stereotypes in some of its beloved movies, satanizing the company and constantly accusing it of indoctrinating children is ridiculous. And so is calling for Disney to promote “straight American values” again and accusing the company of going “woke” for trying to encourage a world where more people can feel included and respected.

Regardless of backlash and many commenting that Disney’s “woke” projects would be a failure at the box office, fans worldwide have praised the company for pushing toward inclusion and diversity, boosting The Little Mermaid (2023) live-action remake past original its animation counterpart despite severe racist backlash in Asia and helping The Walt Disney Company break box-office records with its new movies.

What is your opinion on Disney allegedly indoctrinating children? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!