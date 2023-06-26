Viral Report Says Disney Planning New “Woke” Carousel of Progress Scene

There’s far too much to enjoy at Magic Kingdom Park in just one mere day

Of course, there are iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and others. Then, there are the fanfare entertainment offerings, like Happily Ever After, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire. But, there’s also so much more to experience. One attraction that is often overlooked by Guests who aren’t regulars to the Disney Parks is Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is an attraction that was originally created for the 1964 New York World’s Fair by Walt Disney. It is currently located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The Carousel of Progress is a rotating theater that takes Guests on a journey through the 20th century, showcasing the advancements in technology and how they have impacted the lives of an American family. The attraction consists of six different scenes, each representing a different time period: the early 1900s, the 1920s, the 1940s, the 1960s, the present day (which was updated in 1994), and a future scene.

Throughout the show, Guests follow the same family as they experience various technological innovations, from the introduction of electricity and household appliances to the rise of radio, television, and computers. The show’s theme song, “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” was written by the Sherman Brothers and has become an iconic part of the attraction. One of the unique features of the Carousel of Progress is its rotating theater. The audience sits in a circular theater that rotates to each scene, allowing Guests to stay seated while the sets change around them. This design ensures that everyone has a good view of the show.

A viral report about the attraction recently fooled a lot of people, however, and it got many in the Disney community “riled up.”

Mouse Trap News, which is a satire website known for creating fake stories related to the current trends of the Disney Parks, posted a story claiming that Disney was updating its final scene to “become more woke.” The satirical report– which we should say again is not true– said that Disney would be changing the final scene to ensure that the family we see at the end celebrates not just Christmas, but Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, as well. In addition, it stated that the Patricia animatronic would be the “first transgender animatronic” introduced at Walt Disney World Resort, and that an African American animatronic would be added to the scene.

While there has been pressure from some fans to make changes to the Magic Kingdom attraction, these plans aren’t currently in the works from Disney, and Carousel of Progress will remain intact as the iconic and classic attraction that we’ve come to know for the foreseeable future.

Of course, there are other changes happening at Magic Kingdom. First, TRON Lightcycle / Run is officially open in Tomorrowland and is only available by Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase. In addition, Splash Mountain closed permanently this past January, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently under construction in its place, set to open in late 2024.

What do you think of the satirical viral report? Would you like to see updates made to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress?