Magic Kingdom Show Stops Abruptly In Front Of Hundreds of Guests

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire returned to Walt Disney World after a month-long closure due to the ongoing pandemic. The castle stage show, which used to be referred to as Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire, is a fan-favorite stage and takes place in front of Cinderella Castle multiple times per day.

During a recent performance, the show had to stop abruptly due to technical difficulties.

Guests can also catch what many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy, which just recently returned to the Park, as well as the Cinderella Castle stage show, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.

One Disney World Guest was watching a performance of Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire when it was suddenly interrupted and stopped abruptly.

During the Tangled section, Rapunzel was singing her part of “I’ve Got a Dream”, when suddenly, the performers began waving goodbye and they all danced off-stage.

An announcement then comes on informing Guests:

“Greetings friends from near and far. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to temporarily pause Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.”

Magic Kingdom Guest and TikTok user, disneyparksdiy, posted the video to social media, which you can see below or by clicking here.

It is unclear as to what the technical difficulties were, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire recently returned to Magic Kingdom and is described as:

It takes a whole enchanted kingdom to put on this show—and you’re cordially invited. Look for Tiana and friends from The Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled. Mickey even recruits Olaf, Anna and Elsa from Frozen to join in! Watch as classic and contemporary Disney Characters interact in a magical, musical extravaganza featuring lively dancing, dazzling effects and music from the films. Don’t miss the all-new finale featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions!

