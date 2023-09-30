‘Wish’ Trailer Spoils Villain’s Victory

Wish is set to be Disney’s comeback into the realm of animation, and the new trailer already has over five million views on YouTube. While fans are undoubtedly very excited, the latest preview might have revealed a massive, movie-breaking spoiler.

As enchanted as we all are by the film’s use of traditional Disney imagery, music, and motifs, one line of dialogue uttered by the villain might have just sealed its fate. Asha might be working with the embodiment of the fabled Wishing Star, but King Magnifico will wear the crown at the end of the day.

The Villain Gets His Wish

Wish is an upcoming animated feature that takes heavy influence from some of the highlights of the studio’s animated catalog, but there’s more to it than just getting back to basics.

Disney describes the plot as the following,

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen…

While many fans will undoubtedly be spellbound by the movie’s premise, style, and pure Disneyness, many will immediately look for the return of the classic Disney villain. In the newest trailer, however, he might have said too much.

The trailer above definitely has everything a classic Disney movie needs. A magical kingdom, a shining castle, a talking animal sidekick, and a singing heroine who longs for something more are all present and accounted for, but the villain’s reveal is something completely different.

King Magnifico seems to be a brilliant combination of Gaston, Hans, and Jafar (just look at how he appears in some of the artwork), but one line in the video gives away his entire motive. “People give their wishes to me, and I grant the wishes I am sure are good for Rosas.”

That’s all well and good until Asha asks, “Some of these will never be granted?” To which the king replies, “Not some, most.” A chilling delivery from Chris Pine.

While Magnifico comes off as power-hungry and controlling for the rest of the trailer, he raises a very logical point in this brief amount of screen time. As king of Rosas, he grants the wishes that best benefit the kingdom, as any good leader would.

While this could easily be interpreted as absolute power corrupting absolutely, even this long-time Disney fan can’t argue with his logic. After all, not all wishes are made with the best intentions.

With that in mind, it’s also easy to see how he is still clearly in the wrong for hoarding such a magnificent magical ability. Based on what fans have seen up to this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he’s genuinely a corrupt ruler or doing the right thing for the wrong reasons.

Until Wish releases this Thanksgiving, we won’t entirely know for sure. Still, it’s enough to garner some interest from the ever-present villain-loving fanbase.

What are your wishes for this new Disney animated masterpiece? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!