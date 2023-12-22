Disney Dumps Theme Park Merchandise After Movie Flops

Disney has slashed the prices of its Wish (2023) merchandise – suggesting that the studio has well and truly given up on its latest box office flop.

While Wish was intended to act as a celebration of Disney’s centenary, its performance at the box office has been nothing short of a disappointment. Focused on Asha (Ariana DeBose) as she makes a wish upon a star, the film was packed with references to 100 years of Walt Disney Animation history – something that only put the film’s flaws into focus for some critics.

Just like all of its films, Disney has released a full line of merchandise to support Wish, with items such as a Wishing Star backpack, Asha blanket, and a Wish Spirit Jersey currently available at Disney Parks across the globe.

Now, this line is cheaper than ever at Disneyland Paris as the resort has discounted its Wish merchandise by 30% this week.

On a recent visit to Disneyland Paris, Inside the Magic spotted Wish merchandise discounted in stores across both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

That includes Animation Boutique, the Walt Disney Studios Park currently nearly totally dedicated to Wish. The store typically focuses on Disney’s latest releases.

A lot of the #Wish merchandise is on sale, 30% off in various shops.

Yesterday (December 21), Disney also offered a limited-time discount on Wish merchandise on shopDisney.

It’s been a month since Wish first hit theaters. Slashing prices so quickly doesn’t suggest that Disney has found it easy to shift merchandise for the film – nor does it suggest that it has faith it’ll be able to do so any time soon. Even The Marvels (2023), which became Marvel’s biggest flop to date in November, is yet to meet the same heavily-promoted, discounted fate.

Wish currently sits at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has an Audience Score of 81% and is outperformed even by Strange World (2022). The film has earned just over half of its budget at the box office with a gross of $128.1 million as of December 22, 2023.

