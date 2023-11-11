New Disney Movie Dethrones ‘Frozen’ With Record-Breaking Success

Following a year of complications, Disney is ready to reclaim its throne, as a new movie is set to have a smashing success.

Despite having faced a less-than-magical year this 2023, fighting a legal and political battle against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing severe backlash to some of the company’s newest movies — forcing Disney to immediately revoke a divisive decision in the live-action remake of Snow White led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot — and powering through problems at Disneyland and Disney World, it appears that The Walt Disney Company is ready to reclaim its throne and magic, as an upcoming movie is set to break historical records.

As The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, projects released by the studios winged under the entertainment mogul — Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios — have received mixed reactions from audiences, praising some and bashing others.

While the season finale of the Disney+ original series Loki shocked audiences worldwide, the latest feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will seemingly have difficulty meeting expectations.

The Marvels (2023) featuring Brie Larson — who, like Rachel Zegler, has been the target of an extreme hate campaign online — as Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel is facing a disappointing start in the box office, adding to the idea that the movie is destined to flop.

Despite criticism of the chaotic plot and the film’s villain, initial reactions to the movie have been mostly positive, praising the chemistry between Iman Vellani and the other leads. This could lead The Marvels to turn the tables and defy expectations as Pixar’s Elemental (2023) did earlier this year.

From Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish (2023) will bring the Disney100 celebrations to the silver screen in just a few days, with promising early reactions to the story of Asha.

While the movie triggered an intense wave of backlash online, accusing Disney of being unoriginal and claiming that the company was “officially dead,” critics have praised Disney’s latest movie, applauding its fluid animation, catchy musical numbers, and return-to-formula approach to filmmaking, making it reminiscent of early Disney princess movies.

While Wish and The Marvels are on everyone’s lips, both projects were quickly overshadowed by a bomb dropped by Disney and Pixar following the end of the lengthy WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that heavily impacted the industry.

Yesterday, Disney and Pixar released the first teaser trailer for their next feature film, Inside Out 2 (2024), bringing Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust back to the big screen and introducing new characters that immediately went viral.

If you haven’t watched the teaser for Inside Out 2, you can check it out below or by clicking here:

The excitement for the highly anticipated sequel was felt everywhere, as the teaser trailer garnered 157 million views in 24 hours, making it the most-watched trailer in the history of The Walt Disney Company. The previous record holder was 2019’s Frozen 2.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far,” said Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar. “Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can’t wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer.”

The trailer was particularly successful on TikTok, bringing in 78 million views on the social media platform in the past day. It is worth mentioning that Disney is heavily reliant on TikTok, as the company announced a first-of-its-kind content hub in partnership with the social media platform last month to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Undoubtedly, part of the smashing success Inside Out 2 is already having was the introduction of the all-new — and annoyingly relatable — emotion, Anxiety.

The frazzled but lovable orange emotion—who is voiced by Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin in Netflix’s Stranger Things —will join Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 releases exclusively in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Disney released the following information about Inside Out 2 with the debut of the long-awaited trailer:

