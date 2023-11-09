Pixar Makes Major Reveal with ‘Inside Out 2’

Pixar’s Inside Out (2015) was one of the most impressive, surreal, and (dare we say) emotional experiences the animation juggernaut put on the big screen, but audiences will have mixed feelings as its sequel loses some massive star power.

Directed by Pixar legend Pete Docter and written by Meg LeFauve and Josh Cooley, Inside Out reimagined the idea of voices in your head as a series of personified emotions living in the mind of a preteen girl combatting the struggles and pitfalls that come with her family’s abrupt move to San Fransisco.

The last time fans saw Riley’s colorful cast of emotions was in 2015, when the movie opened the door to more profound concepts for Disney and Pixar, such as mental health and constructive emotional expression. The film was critically well-received, and it certainly left an impact on its audience, so it’s only natural the studio would want to do a sequel.

It was recently announced that Inside Out 2 will be released in June 2024, but not without one or two major hiccups. While many Pixar fans expect the return of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, it will not be how they remember them.

New Characters and Casting Drama Turn Pixar Inside Out

As demonstrated by the trailer above, Inside Out 2 is already taking a new direction by introducing new emotions like the orange-hued Anxiety (voiced by Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke), and it appears there will be a tonal shift as well, but that might just be the use of Black Sabbath for the trailer. As Riley grows into a teenager and develops previously-unfelt emotions, it’s natural for the characters and their environment to change. However, Anxiety isn’t the only new addition on the way.

Inside the Magic previously reported that Bill Hader (Fear) and Mindy Kaling (Disgust) would not rejoin Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), and Lewis Black (Anger) for the upcoming sequel due to a payment dispute behind the scenes. As a result, Pixar has recast the characters, with Tony Hale replacing Hader and Liza Lapria replacing Kaling.

While little is known about the film, the reveal has already been met with a mixed response from viewers. Although many comments are thrilled to see more complex emotions like Anxiety, some users on platforms like X/Twitter are already vouching not to see the movie, most likely due to the controversial recasting.

Backstage conflicts aside, the sequel presents itself as a bold new direction, and fans can certainly rest easy knowing that Pete Docter is once again in the director’s chair to see the movie through. Given Disney’s recent track record with box office bombs like Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022), the introduction of an anxious character is more than fitting.

Are you anxious, excited, or disgusted by the Inside Out sequel? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!