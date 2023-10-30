Home » Disney » Report Confirms Disney Will Change Course, Replace Emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’

Report Confirms Disney Will Change Course, Replace Emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’

Anger screams while on fire in 'Inside Out'

Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios

Looks like it’s time to say goodbye.

Inside Out emotions gather around
Credit: Pixar Animation

In 1937, Walt Disney Pictures unveiled Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, a watershed moment in cinematic history. This film marked The Walt Disney Company’s first foray into producing a full-length animated feature, a milestone that not only revolutionized the animation industry but also cemented Walt Disney Animation as a trailblazer in top-quality storytelling. Over the course of a century, Disney’s influence has expanded significantly, now encompassing a diverse range of content, all conveniently accessible through their dedicated streaming platform, Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Jessie (Joan Cusack) talking in 'Toy Story 3'
Credit: Disney / Pixar

The Walt Disney Company‘s profound impact on the entertainment industry is unmistakable, be it for its role in crafting vast superhero universes within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or captivating audiences with epic sci-fi adventures presented through Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise. Furthermore, Disney’s significance extends to groundbreaking endeavors like James Cameron’s Avatar film series and the pioneering domain of 3D animation, epitomized by Pixar Animation Studios and beloved franchises such as Toy Story, Cars, and The Incredibles.

Carl from the Pixar movie Up
Credit: Pixar

One of the icons of Pixar Studios is undoubtedly Inside Out, a 2015 American animated film by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, led by director Pete Docter and co-written by Meg LeFauve and Josh Cooley.

Inside Out stands as a heartwarming and imaginative Pixar entry that explores the inner workings of a young girl named Riley’s mind. The movie cleverly personifies her emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust – as colorful characters who guide her through life’s challenges. When Joy and Sadness are accidentally displaced from Riley’s control center, it sets off an emotional journey, illustrating the importance of understanding and embracing one’s feelings. The film beautifully conveys the complexities of growing up and the significance of all emotions in shaping one’s personality and experiences.

Anger from Inside Out
Credit: Disney/Pixar

The first movie (in what will now be a franchise), Inside Out featured a star-studded voice cast, including Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Richard Kind as Bing Bong, Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, Mindy Kaling as Disgust, Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, Diane Lane as Mom, Kyle MacLachlan as Dad, Paula Poundstone as Forgetter Paula, and Bobby Moynihan as Forgetter Bobby.

Now, it seems like some of these stellar cast members are out of Inside Out 2.

Mindy Kaling (right) and Disgust from Inside Out (left)
Credit: ABC

Inside Out 2 Goes In A New Direction

Recently, known Hollywood insider CanWeGetSomeToast reported that Pixar’s next Inside Out film, Inside Out 2 (announced at the D23 Expo), will come with a fair few changes.

Firstly, it seems like the emotions inside of Riley’s mind will undergo a significant overhaul; seeing as Bill Hader (Fear) and Mindy Kaling (Disgust) are out of the picture. Previously, it seems like Hader and Kaling were offered a mere fraction of Amy Poehler’s (Joy) reported pay, and that seemingly factored into the actors’ decisions to depart the project.

Now, it seems like there are new emotion-inspired characters ready to debut — namely “Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy”:

🍞TOAST EXCLUSIVE🍞

Some new emotions will be making their debut in Riley’s mind as she journeys through puberty in #InsideOut2:

Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy will be joining Joy, Anger, and Sadness as they try to coexist in the complicated mind of a teenager.

Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling who voiced Fear and Disgust respectively, will not return due to contractual issues.

Do you think these new emotions replacing Bill Hader’s Fear and Mindy Kaling’s Disgust are a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

