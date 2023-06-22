Maya Hawke Goes Against Fans With ‘Stranger Things’ Update

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke may not have joined the cast of the era-defining Netflix series until the third season, but her character Robin Buckley immediately became a fan favorite in a big way. Hawke’s chemistry with co-star Joe Keery (who plays former jock bully turned surrogate father figure Steve Harrington) instantly became one of the most touching and funniest parts of Stranger Things, even if it did disappoint a contingent of viewers by not turning out to be a romantic pairing.

Related: Stranger Things Continues 80s Icon Casting

It turns out that Maya Hawke might be going against some more fan wishes for the upcoming, much-anticipated Stranger Things season 5, which will be the final installment of the series.

Maya Hawke Doesn’t Want Her Character Defined by Romance

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Maya Hawke revealed that while she is open to her Stranger Things character Robin Buckley having a romantic relationship in the show, she has mixed feelings about it.

Specifically, the Netflix star said, regarding the possibility of Robin getting a girlfriend (as was hinted in season 4) “It’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence.”

‘Stranger Things’ Has Raised the Possibility of Romance for Robin

In Stranger Things season 4, viewers were introduced to a new Hawkins High student, Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), who Maya Hawke’s Robin was clearly crushing on. While Vickie was introduced as having had a boyfriend, the season also left it ambiguous as to whether there was a possibility of her being open to a romantic relationship with Hawke’s character (a very specific scene from Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) dropped a pretty big clue).

Maya Hawke’s Character Already Has One Important Relationship

Of course, Robin already has one very important relationship in the show: her bond with Steve Harrington, the former golden boy of Hawkins High, who has been reduced to something of a small-town schlub after graduation. As Hawke puts it: “That friendship with Steve is so special… And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-off Will Officially Break the Fourth Wall

It is certainly worth mentioning that Robin Buckley was shown to be a lesbian in Stranger Things season 3 after she revealed that her obsession with Steve in high school was actually focused on one of his many female partners. The series was greatly praised for the positive representation of an LGBTQ+ character in the 1980s setting of Stranger Things, as well as for showing a close bond between two people who were not romantically attracted to each other.

However, it might disappoint a number of LGBTQ+ fans (and allies) that Maya Hawke is not super into Robin being one of the comparatively rare gay characters on streaming television to have the opportunity for a positively portrayed romantic relationship. On the other hand, supportive non-romantic relationships merit portrayal as well, so we’ll just have to see how this next Stranger Things season goes.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Will Close Out the Series

Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley will return in Stranger Things season 5, along with Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and all the rest. There has been no release date yet announced, but it is expected to drop on Netflix in 2024 at the earliest.