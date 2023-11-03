Marvel seems to be in serious trouble.

Kevin Feige has steered Marvel Studios as the head of the renowned superhero powerhouse inspired by Marvel Comics for the past decade. During his tenure, he has left an indelible mark on the film industry through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The culmination of Phase Three of the MCU came to fruition with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), representing an immense triumph for the franchise. These films vividly illustrated the remarkable evolution of the superhero genre and firmly cemented its status in the world of entertainment. The conclusion of this era also signified the end of the initial three phases of the MCU, collectively known as the Infinity Saga.

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic portrayal of Iron Man/Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice, which ensured the survival of the universe in Endgame, and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the verge of a major shift, and even more formidable challenges. Earth’s most formidable heroes find themselves on the brink of new trials as the franchise expands, ushering in the era of the Multiverse Saga.

Spanning across Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, this saga is set to culminate in the highly anticipated Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 films, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively. These upcoming chapters of the MCU promise to deliver epic narratives that will either shape or threaten the future of the MCU.

Loki‘s Chaotic Season 2

In the second season of Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Loki by lead directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and head writer Eric Martin, Tom Hiddleston returns to his role as Loki, who now bears the responsibility of mending the timeline in the aftermath of the previous season’s chaos. Sophia Di Martino reprises her role as Sylvie, the character who initiated the Multiverse’s unraveling.

Among the familiar faces are Gugu Mbatha Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Jonathan Majors, portraying Victor Timely instead of He Who Remains, an alternate iteration of Kang the Conqueror. Additionally, the new addition to the cast is Ke Huy Quan, who takes on the role of Ouroboros, AKA “OB”.

The ensemble for the second season also includes Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, the animated mascot of the TVA. Furthermore, the cast features Kate Dickie as General Dox, Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, and Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90.

Now, the brand new Season Two of the beloved series is currently airing, with an episode of the six-episode run slated to release every Thursday until November 9, 2023.

How Is Marvel “F***ed”?

Marvel Studios is undoubtedly affected by the ongoing strike by the SAG-AFTRA actor’s union, which has persisted for several months with no clear resolution in sight, resulting in a near-total shutdown of Hollywood. This action continued after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) saw their writer’s strike conclude in a shocking win for creatives, with major studios capitulating to most of the writers’ requests for change.

But adding to these challenges, Marvel Studios is currently facing a significant dilemma regarding Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror — upon whose shoulders the entire future of Phase Five (including Avengers 5/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) rests. Majors is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Considering all of the problems that Marvel Studios is facing, it appears as if the final Loki episode is likely to compound these issues.

The following may contain language not suitable for younger readers.

According to Variety, a top dealmaker who has seen the final Loki episode is coming forward with their two cents about the whole thing — and according to them, the future of the MCU is “truly fucked”:



Marvel is truly fucked with the whole Kang angle

Why is this “whole Kang angle” a problem? Well, because Kang is set to be the Multiverse Saga’s Big Bad and Thanos (Josh Brolin) equivalent — arguably an even Bigger Bad — who will kickstart Kevin Feige’s massive MCU reboot post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel has really put all their eggs in the proverbial Kang basket with the last episode of Loki, presumably. The Marvel studio will now have to consider a massive overhaul of its storyline, should Majors’ trial not sway in his favor. Currently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) is one of the biggest contributors to the building of the Kang-centric plot, pitting Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man against Majors’ Kang the Conquerer (and introducing his Council of Kangs — a Multiversal collection of Kang Variants hellbent on starting that Multiversal War).

The other major contributor to the Kang character and plot is undoubtedly Loki, with Season One revealing He Who Remains — and allegedly well-meaning Kang Variant — as the architect behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and Season Two dealing with the fallout of his death and introduction of Kang Variant Victor Timely.

With such a marked focus on Timely as “a Kang”, and a finale that will clearly bring him into even closer focus, it’s natural that the Marvel Studios machine seems well and truly “fucked” right now. However, with the brightest minds at the superhero-driven studio (and likely, Disney) likely on the case, and the likelihood of several other potential in-universe character replacements — a way out of the Kang quagmire is not impossible.

The other clear way out is for Marvel to pull a “Terrence Howard” — when they simply recast the James Rhodes/Rhodey/War Machine character in the Iron Man and Avengers franchises with actor Don Cheadle.

Do you think Marvel Studios is “truly fucked”? Or is there a way to save themselves? Share your thoughts in the comments below!