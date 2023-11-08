Disney World Locks Out Certain Guests

Dining at Walt Disney World restaurants is one of the most important aspects of a Disney Parks vacation for many families. With the return of the Disney Dining Plan next year, many guests are starting to fight for hard-to-get reservations.

There are hundreds of restaurants throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. While guests can eat at Quick Service restaurants and kiosks or utilize walk-up waitlists without booking reservations, advance reservations are required for almost every Table Service restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort.

Sixty days before their visit, around 7 a.m. EST, guests can begin making dining reservations. An early alarm is often necessary for Character Dining and other popular experiences. Some book up in seconds, like Cinderella’s Royal Table, California Grill, Space 220, Be Our Guest, Roundup Rodeo, ‘Ohana, Akershus, Topolino’s Terrace, and Sci-Fi Dine-In.

Amid the fight for Disney dining reservations, a new problem recently arose. Dozens of Walt Disney World Resort guests report being unable to book tables due to a website glitch, even when those tables are available for other parties.

Reddit user u/TinTinTaunTaun checked right at the advance dining reservation (ADR) window opening, but no selection would finalize.

“Have tried again on multiple phones, multiple computers, multiple browsers,” the guest said. “Deleted and re-added my CC. Made sure all info and addresses are correct. Uninstalled and reinstalled the app. Tried all the normal troubleshooting type things. Nothing works on my account- but I can book anything that is available no problem using my wife’s account.”

“Keep in mind that we are lucky to have just visited in May 2023- everything worked flawlessly that trip, and nothing has changed since then,” they continued. “Spoke to 2 cast members (phone and app chat)- they indicated I need to reach to IT app support, so I sent feedback (IT ticket).”

u/BlotchComics had the same problem.

“I was unable to book any dining reservations online for my trip coming up in December,” they replied. “So we called to make the reservations instead and got everything we wanted.”

Another guest with the same problem said it resolved itself out of the blue.

“Had the exact same issue,” u/Rambo_11 said. “All my reservations had to be done through support chat in the app. I then tried to book something at Disney Springs on a random day and it worked fine.”

Walt Disney World Resort IT issued the following response to u/TinTinTaunTaun:

“We are aware of the issue you are reporting with booking dining reservations, and our technical teams are hard at work resolving this issue soon.”

Guests experiencing this glitch should call the Walt Disney World Resort reservation line at (407)-939-3463. Disney cast members can bypass the technical issue and make restaurant reservations within the 60-day arrival window.

