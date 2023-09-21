Hundreds Forced Out of Disney Resort in the Middle of the Night

After a long day at the Disney Parks, families just need a place to shower and rest their heads. But Walt Disney World Resort recently failed to fulfill one of those requests for hundreds of guests. Early Sunday morning, horrified Walt Disney World Resort guests evacuated Disney’s Pop Century Resort as emergency alarms blared.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

A Disney Skyliner Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort offers expedited travel to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Bus service is available to Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. The Value Resort hotel shares a bridge with Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

“Experience the unforgettable fads of the 1950s through the 1990s all over again,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “From yo-yos and Play-Doh® to Rubik’s Cube® and rollerblades, this Resort hotel salutes the timeless fashions, catch phrases, toys and dances that captivated the world through the decades.”

Disney’s Pop Century Resort has three pools: the 1960s Hippy Dippy Pool, 1950s Bowling Pool, and 1990s Computer Pool. Grab a meal at Everything POP Shopping & Dining, or sip an adult beverage at Petals Pool Bar! Campfires, movies under the stars, tie-dye activities, and other entertainment offerings are available on select nights.

Sunday’s Evacuation

Blaring emergency alarms and flashing lights awoke guests in Building 6 of the 1970s section at Disney’s Pop Century Resort around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hundreds from this and nearby buildings evacuated their rooms, with some running to the front desk for help.

Inside the Magic filmed this short video of guests standing around the Disney Resort hotel as alarms screeched:

After about ten minutes, first responders arrived and walked each floor with Disney Security Cast Members. They appeared to search for the cause of the alarm before ultimately silencing it. Guests returned to their rooms after fifteen to twenty minutes.

In addition to Inside the Magic’s reporter on the scene, another guest shared a video of her experience during the evacuation at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. Deanna (@RopeDropLife) posted this video on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Building 6 evacuated at @WaltDisneyWorld Pop Century,” Deanna wrote.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort didn’t share the reason for the alarm. Guests weren’t automatically compensated for their experience, though it’s possible that some received a “magical moment” after speaking with Disney Resort hotel Cast Members.

