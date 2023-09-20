Disney World Resort Location Abruptly Shuts Down Forever

A location at the Disney Parks in Florida has closed forever.

Everyone knows that the Walt Disney World Resort is home to some truly incredible experiences, all of which allow guests to create memories that will last a lifetime. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, the list of rides, attractions, snacks, drinks, and live entertainment offerings is nearly unlimited. Over the years, each one of these theme parks has become iconic in its own way, each offering guests thrilling experiences, immersive theming, and a fantastic, family-friendly atmosphere. However, for guests looking to do some serious shopping, dining, and partying, they need look no further than Disney Springs.

Disney Springs, previously called Downtown Disney, is a massive shopping and dining district designed to give guests some alternative forms of entertainment if they’re tired of waiting in line for Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world.” Here, guests are encouraged to let loose and enjoy some delicious cuisine inspired by various parts of the world. Guests have some stellar shopping choices here too, with locations ranging from The LEGO Store and Vera Bradley to Uniqlo and Harley Davidson.

Disney Springs has been a staple of the Walt Disney World Resort for years, allowing guests to hop on a bus and explore this magical world of shopping. However, that doesn’t mean it’s stayed the same, far from it. Over the years, Disney Springs has changed significantly. Like we said, Disney Springs used to be called Downtown Disney. Guests will find a district dedicated to shopping and dining in Disneyland as well, which is still called Downtown Disney. However, the name change is far from the most drastic changes at the Florida location, with the entire area undergoing a remodel several years back.

This remodel brought in new stores and locations, as well as gave an entire section of Disney Springs a new vibe. Unfortunately, some stores have closed down over the last few months, with another location abruptly closing earlier this week.

In January, the Sosa Family Cigars Shop closed its doors forever after several years of business at Disney Springs. The company has been working in the industry for 70 years. In March, we saw the UGG Store close, which is soon to be replaced by a new Lululemon storefront.

In May, the Melissa Clube store closed, which specialized in shoes. Later, in 2023, both the Trend-D and Alex and Ani locations closed for refurbishments. While we’re excited about what the future holds for Disney Springs, we’re always sad to see places go.

And now, another popular location has apparently closed forever. When booking a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, guests have quite a few options when it comes to tickets. Guests can choose a single-day ticket or opt to go for multi-day tickets. Guests with a little more energy can even get park-hopper tickets, which allow them to travel to EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom all in one day. Guests can also snag Annual Passes as well as join the Disney Vacation Club (DVC). At each and every theme park in Walt Disney World, DVC members can find information booths where cast members are more than happy to help and answer any questions guests may have. Disney Springs featured a location dedicated to DVC, but this location has closed abruptly.

The Disney Vacation Club location that used to be located across from Frontera Cocina is now gone. This location has reportedly been closed, leaving many curious guests without an option when it comes to Disney Springs.

The door to this location is reportedly locked, with a sign informing visitors it has closed. We’re certainly surprised to see such an important location close at Disney Springs and are only left wondering what could replace it. As we previously stated, we’ve seen several stores and other locations close at Disney Springs in recent times, indicating that Disney is always looking for ways to improve the overall experience for guests.

