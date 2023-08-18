‘Elemental’ Has Broken Yet Another Disney Record

Elemental (2023) has proven to be one of Pixar and Disney’s biggest success stories in recent years, and it’s about to break another record for the studio. However, it might not be a good one.

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental is a story about two people from wildly different backgrounds, the fire elemental Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and the water elemental Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), coming together because of love. However, their families and the people of Element City make their relationship increasingly tricky.

While its opening weekend wasn’t stellar and received some of the lowest reviews in Pixar history, Elemental managed to pick up steam and become the most successful original film that Pixar and Disney had featured in years. Despite poor advertising and negative feedback, the film has earned almost $445 million, almost double what Lightyear (2022) made in the previous year.

Now, Elemental has set numerous records for Pixar, including the most successful film they’ve ever released in South Korea. However, the film is about to break another record, but it won’t be received nearly as positively.

‘Elemental’ Sets New Disney+ Release Record

Since the pandemic, Disney has made it a habit to get their films onto Disney+ as quickly as possible. However, executives believe that this has hurt their movies’ box office performance. For example, Luca (2021) and Turning Red (2021) were released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney’s streaming service, resulting in meager box office numbers. It was the same case for Lightyear, which came to streaming 47 days after its theatrical debut.

Elemental is completely shattering that record, with no Disney+ release date announced for September. This means that it will be at least 106 days until the film reaches streaming. This even eclipses The Little Mermaid (2023), which is set to appear on Disney+ on September 6, 110 days after its theatrical release.

Clearly, Disney is now trying to get as much money as possible out of Elemental, especially after a string of box office failures, including Haunted Mansion (2023) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). However, audiences have still gotten used to seeing these movies in their homes soon after they release. One of the reasons Encanto (2021) was such a phenomenon was due to its quick Disney+ release.

That being said, you are still able to digitally purchase the film if you want to enjoy it at home, and a physical release will happen on September 26. Still, it would be nice to boot up Disney+ and enjoy one of the best love stories Pixar has ever told.

