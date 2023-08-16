New ‘Elemental’ Scene Hints at Scrapped LGBTQ+ Storyline

A scrapped scene for Pixar’s latest movie has been released online – and some fans are convinced that it means that one of the main characters in the film was supposed to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Since its release in June, Elemental (2023) has been something of a sleeper hit for Pixar Animation. The studio’s last few films have failed to thrive at the box office, with Lightyear (2022) bombing so badly that the Walt Disney Company axed several creatives connected to the film from Pixar entirely.

Opening with just $30 million at the domestic box office, it seemed like Elemental was going the same way. Now, two months later, the film has crossed $400 million worldwide, making it not just profitable but one of Disney’s most successful original films in years.

Inspired by director Peter Sohn’s own experiences growing up in the multicultural city of New York and marrying someone who, unlike his family, was not Korean, Elemental follows Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) as they fall in love in Elemental City. With Ember made of fire and Wade of water, they’re from two totally different worlds – something that proves challenging over the course of the film.

While it took its time, this star-crossed romance definitely seems to have struck a chord with audiences. However, some fans are now thinking about a different direction the film could have taken judging by a newly-released deleted scene.

Released by ComingSoon.net, the scene shows Ember tasked by her father, Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen), to find a new fire element named Dante a place to live to distract her from her growing feelings for Wade. However, Wade steps in to also help – and, judging by the footage, is quite taken with Dante himself.

Another deleted scene for Pixar’s #Elemental has been released (via @comingsoonnet). “In an attempt to keep Ember apart from Wade, Bernie tasks her with finding a place to live for newcomer Dante, who Wade finds himself rather enamored with.”

“OUR PRECIOUS WATER BOY IS BI!!!” wrote user @JusticeWinter7.

User @Alt51Polemic wrote: “So elemental was supposed to be like this…I need a moment to process this.”

Meanwhile, other users questioned why Disney chose to remove the scene in the first place. “So Wade was going to be bi,” tweeted @Perydaplaypus. “Why did you remove this Disney? This was perfect.”

Some were happy that the scene was cutting, noting that it feels out of place with the rest of the film. “This makes me uncomfortable dawg,” said @The_NeoBorg. “Him blushing and getting flustered is one thing, but all of the focus on the muscles, flexing aren’t funny like Wade was ripped. It’s just awkward. Thank GOD this wasn’t in the film.”

What are your thoughts on the deleted scene? Let us know in the comments!