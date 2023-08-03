Surprise Pixar Success Story ‘Elemental’ Available Online Soon

After surprising international box office success, Disney has officially announced when Pixar’s Elemental (2023) will be available online for digital release.

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental tells the story of the fire element Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and the water element Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) as they fall in love despite their wildly different backgrounds. It’s a sweet story told beautifully within the bustling metropolis of Element City.

When Elemental debuted with Pixar’s lowest box office opening since the first Toy Story (1995) and received the worst review scores in company history, audiences and critics were quick to write it off. However, the movie continued to pick up steam, surpassing other blockbuster titles like The Flash (2023), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

While this surprised many naysayers, Peter Sohn and the rest of the production team proved that quality storytelling and excellent visuals are just as crucial as marketing when it comes to drawing in audiences. And soon, the ultimate box office underdog will be arriving in your home as a digital release.

‘Elemental’ Will Be Available Soon, But Not on Disney+

While Elemental continues to perform well overseas, the film will soon arrive at families’ homes worldwide on Video on Deman (VOD). People will be able to buy or rent a digital version of the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play Movies & TV on August 15.

Physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases will be available just over a month later on September 26. However, eagle-eyed readers may notice that something is missing. Where’s the Disney+ date?

While Disney+ subscribers have gotten used to animated films becoming available sooner on the platform, the Walt Disney Company believes that releasing films sooner on their streaming platforms is bad for business. Therefore, they have decided to create longer windows between Theatrical releases, digital releases, and streaming releases.

That being said, we will most likely get a Disney+ release in mid-September, right around the time that Elemental is physically released. Until then, you’ll just have to go watch the film in theaters.

