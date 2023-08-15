Disney Permanently Removes Cartoon ‘Little Mermaid’ From Experience

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical and beloved attractions.

Disney Park fans visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks– which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– to enjoy many of their favorite attractions, which include Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world”, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Expedition Everest, to name a few.

But, there’s much more to enjoy than just the rides at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests who are staying at Disney Resort can enjoy many magical amenities, including complimentary transportation to the Disney Parks, Extended Evening Hours at select Disney Resorts, and fun theming that simply can’t be found elsewhere. One of the most popular characters in Disney World is Ariel, and currently, there are multiple ways to see the Little Mermaid.

Disney’s first adaptation of The Little Mermaid is a beloved animated film that was released in 1989 and played a significant role in the Disney Renaissance, a period during the late 1980s and 1990s when Disney animated films experienced a resurgence in popularity and critical acclaim. The movie is a reinterpretation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale and has become a timeless and iconic piece of popular culture.

One of the standout features of the film is its music, composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman. The music of The Little Mermaid is a crucial element of its success, with songs like “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl” becoming instant classics. The film’s soundtrack received widespread acclaim and played a significant role in revitalizing the animated musical genre.

Disney just recently updated the story with a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which starred Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film brought in more than $567 million at the box office worldwide, and Disney even added a meet and greet for Disney World Guests to enjoy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The movie updated several of the iconic songs mentioned above with different lyrics, which caused a stir online.

Another area in which you might not be aware that Disney has replaced the original Little Mermaid is at the Disney Resorts. The Disney Classics channel, which plays classic music videos from many beloved films, has been updated to include videos from the live-action Little Mermaid, and the cartoon version has been removed.

Following the success of the live-action film, many fans have speculated that Disney might update The Voyage of the Little Mermaid to feature the live-action version of Ariel, but nothing has been confirmed.

While you won’t be able to see the animated version of Ariel on the Disney Classics channel, there are still plenty of other ways to see the princess. You can meet Ariel at her Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. In addition, you can enjoy Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid in the same area. If you’re staying at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, you can see an entire lodging area themed to the animated film.

