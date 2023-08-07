Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Slated for Streaming

Small-screen fans get The Little Mermaid as part of their world sooner than you might think.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Disney+ is a way to access big-screen movies from anywhere viewers can stream with Wi-Fi or data. The Walt Disney Company released its live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in 2023, which definitely got attention. The Little Mermaid starring Halle Berry, premiered on May 8, 2023, in the United States, then a few weeks later in other countries.

“Woke” Criticism of The Little Mermaid Remake

While it came under fire for being a so-called “woke” version of the Little Mermaid original, the soundtrack and visuals took fans aback. It brought the magic back to the box office and Hans Christian Andersen back to the minds of many. But Disney isn’t stopping there.

Disney+ The Little Mermaid Remake Streaming Date

The movie that involved King Triton, Prince Eric, Disney’s Little Mermaid remake made its official trailer debut way back. It takes Walt Disney Studios a while to create a live-action remake.

But once it’s made, the rights reserved, The Walt Disney Company can stream it on existing channels. Disney reporter Scott Gustin said, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023) arrives on Disney+ on Sept. 6.”

Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023) arrives on Disney+ on Sept. 6. pic.twitter.com/wPiH8Zx31j — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 7, 2023

New-Age The Little Mermaid Remake Values

When The Little Mermaid hit theaters, many had the Little Mermaid Ariel Doll in hand, ready to watch the live-action remake. The Little Mermaid poster promised a solid experience backed by singer Halle Bailey.

Related: Russia Hijacks Disney Properties Amidst Streaming Wars

With The Little Mermaid’s wish and the iconic sea witch, King Tritons’ daughters, and the dashing Prince Eric, much stayed canon. Yet the Evil Sea Witch appeared different, as did many of the other film aspects. Disney’s The Little Mermaid was a piece that focused on empowerment for the Disney princess.

Walt Disney Studios Continues Live-Action Focus

It took over Walt Disney Studios and continues to do so with news of the live-action remake release on the Walt Disney Company’s streaming services. So, for a dose of Halle Bailey and the Walt Disney World Spirit, tune in on September 6, 2023, to be part of that world.

What do you think about Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake? Make your mark in the comments below!