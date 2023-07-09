Do You Agree With These Disney Live-Action Remake Rankings?

Are you team no remake, or do you give them a chance? Are you among the Disney movie fans that wish the brand would focus on creating new stories, animated or live-action, or do you flock to your favorite Disney movie storylines?

Live-action Disney movies are nothing new – Walt Disney oversaw the production of movie classics like Call It Courage and Pollyanna back in the golden age of Disney. The 1990s also saw many live-action Disney movies like Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book (1994) and 101 Dalmatians (1996).

However, the resurgence of live-action Disney movies occurred in 2010 when Johnny Depp intrigued viewers as the Mad Hatter in a live-action Tim Burton film, Alice In Wonderland. From that day, it was game-on for live-action Disney movies.

Considering Disney’s live-action movie rankings is fun, regardless of your remake stance. Let’s get into the Rotten Tomato rankings for their take on the top ten live-action Disney movies. Do these rankings match your live-action movie rankings?

Top 10 Live-Action Disney Movies

The Jungle Book (2016) Pete’s Dragon (2016) Cinderella (2015) Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book (1994) Cruella (2021) Mulan (2020) Christopher Robin (2018) Beauty And The Beast (2017) The Little Mermaid (2023) Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Best Disney Live-Action Movies – My Ranking

When I’m not in Orlando hopping rides in Walt Disney World Parks, I love chilling out with a Disney movie. Here are Disney live-action remakes ranked by a die-hard Disney fan.

1. The Little Mermaid (2023)

Disney live-action 2023 has some exciting things in store. Halle Bailey Disney movies are my new favorite live-action Disney movies. This latest live-action remake is my favorite.

2. Beauty And The Beast (2017)

In my opinion, Emma Watson’s superb acting in this Disney Princess story makes it nearly as good as the original film. I loved Beauty And The Beast live-action!

3. Cinderella (2015)

Lily James lit up the screen in this Disney Princess remake classic of Cinderella. The costuming was incredible, and the acting was superb; Disney’s live-action remake of Cinderella did not disappoint!

4. 101 Dalmatians(1996)

Depending on when you started counting, this first modern-day Disney live-action remake captured my heart as a 90s kid. Loads of puppies plus the acting talents of Glenn Close, what more could you ask?

5. Aladdin (2019)

Naomi Scott rocked the screen as a strong and stunning Princess Jasmine. Live-action Aladdin delivered excellent music, color, and fun, taking this classic story to a new dimension.

6. Maleficent (2014)

Angelina Jolie is the perfect mistress of all evil in Maleficent. Hearing the villain’s side of the story makes Sleeping Beauty even more of a complex Disney fairytale. Elle Fanning was a stunning Princess Aurora. This Disney villain origin story is a must-see.

7. Lady And The Tramp (2019)

Walt Disney Studios filmed Lady And The Tramp near my home in Georgia, so of course, this movie ranks on my list of best live-action movies for great details. The storyline from the original film holds just as well in this Disney remake.

8. Pinocchio (2022)

Tom Hank’s acting and the beautiful visuals almost made up for the bland storyline of this remake.

9. The Jungle Book (2016)

This storyline could have done without another remake, but the jungle’s visuals were stunning, and Baloo was just as charming as ever.

10. The Lion King (2019)

Not everyone was a fan of talking lions in the 2019 remake of The Lion King, but the musical score saved the movie for me. Incredible songs like “Spirit” by Beyonce made this one of my favorite live-action remakes of all time.

Do either of these ranking lists sync with your favorite live-action movies? With mega stars like Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Emma Stone, and Helena Bonham Carter on the big screen in Disney remakes, there are plenty of great movies to choose from.

More live-action movies like Lilo and Stitch, Snow White, and Mufasa: The Lion King are set to be released soon. Watch Inside the Magic to learn about the live-action Disney movies coming soon. Watch Inside the Magic to learn about the live-action Disney movies coming soon. Stream these movies and more on Disney+. Who knows, the next Disney live-action movie may just become your new favorite Disney movie.