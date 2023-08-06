Disney Remaking ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Good news for Tiana fans, as recent reports indicate that The Princess and the Frog is the next live-action Disney remake.

Disney Live-Action Remakes: Learning from Successes

With Disney live-action remakes, it’s hit and miss. There is much ado about Snow White and the recent release of The Little Mermaid. The Walt Disney Company garnered $6.5 billion box-office tokens of success. It shows that there is a market for more content. And recent reports suggest that Walt Disney World is making moves to accommodate that demand.

The Princess and the Frog: Disney Theme Park Presence

Princess Tiana is no ordinary Disney Princess, nor are Prince Naveen or the Frog Prince an ordinary examples of Disney World characters. The New Orleans hit led to the success of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney Company has already revealed its “woke” vision for the future, and it looks like the Frog Prince is the next on the docket.

Live-Action The Princess and the Frog: Reportedly in the Works

According to recent news reports, the Walt Disney phenomenon set in New Orleans and featuring Princess Tiana and the Frog Prince is to be the next live-action remake.

The Disney film has a lot of chatter, with references to Leah Chase, John Musker, and Terrence Howard running rampant. Walt Disney Animation did well with its cartoon, yet the live-action film progress raises many questions.

Status of The Princess and the Frog, the Disney Film

The official status of The Princess and the Frog live-action remake is in flux, especially with ongoing strikes. Yet, even with the budget cuts, if Princess Tiana taught anything, it’s that dreams are possible with hard work. And time and again, a live-action Disney movie has proven massively successful.

