Marvel Star Simu Liu Refuses To Let Ryan Gosling Take the Spotlight

Marvel star Simu Liu was first introduced to fans in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup, Shang-Chi. He reached a wider audience this summer by starring alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Warner Bros.’s Barbie.

Liu portrayed another version of Ken, one who acts as the biggest competition to Ryan Gosling’s Ken, creating insecurity and jealousy for the blonde himbo. In parts of the film, the two Kens vie for Barbie’s attention, leading to the “Ken off” during the “I’m Just Ken” sequence of the movie. The two lead their own armies of Kens in order to fight for control of Kendom while the Barbies work to reinstate the Barbies and the proper order of Barbieland.

Gosling has gone viral for “I’m Just Ken,” with the song earning an Oscar and a Grammy nod and re-cementing Gosling’s heartthrob status. However, Liu wasn’t about to let Gosling get all the limelight, even without their Kens going head to head. In a recent performance, the Marvel star showcased his singing chops by covering “I’m Just Ken” along with performing some of the hilariously iconic moves from the film–including flexing his biceps.

According to posts on the star’s X (Twitter) account, it was his first show ever and the intimate venue of the Los Angeles Hotel Cafe sold out quickly. Prior to breaking out in song, Liu addressed the crowd saying, “If there’s one thing that I want each and every one of you to take away from this show tonight in your hearts it’s that you’re enough. I want you to do this with me now. I want you to close your eyes, and I want you to put your hand on your heart, and I want you to repeat after me, okay? I. Am. Kenough.”

the most ken thing about this is that i forgot part of the words to ‘i’m just ken’. what a great night!!!! https://t.co/liiYwhHeMR — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 14, 2023

He got cheers from the crowd when removing his motorcycle jacket to show off a white tank top and asking the audience, “Do you feel the Kenergy?” While the full video of the performance was shared by @adriangarro, Liu himself reposted it and added, “the most ken thing about this is that i forgot part of the words to ‘i’m just ken’. what a great night!!!!”

Simu Liu released a single earlier this year called “Don’t,” surprising everyone with the fact that he’s a fairly talented singer, a passion that apparently goes back to his time in high school forming a band with his friends. Although the star has a few other roles coming up over the next few years, he’ll be busy with the confirmed Shang-Chi sequel as well as Avengers: Secret Wars. Hopefully, in the meantime, fans will be treated to more musical performances from the Marvel star sharing the Kenergy.

