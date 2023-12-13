‘Barbie’ Legend Ryan Gosling Replaced in Upcoming Blockbuster After 3 Years

Was Ryan Gosling not Kenough? It appears so as the actor has been officially replaced in his next blockbuster after signing onto the project three years ago.

Ryan has been one of the biggest Hollywood stars since he was a child, and now, after the recent fame that has come along with Barbie, the 43-year-old is just as big of a heartthrob today as he was during his The Notebook days. Recently, however, it seems that Gosling received some tough news regarding one of the projects that his fans were looking forward to seeing him in.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, “Wolf Man has taken a new form. Christopher Abbott, currently on screens with award season darling Poor Things, will star in Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’ werewolf thriller that is being directed by Invisible Man filmmaker Leigh Whannell.

Additionally, the companies have set an Oct. 25, 2024 release date for the feature, meaning the project is now moving faster than a speeding silver bullet.”

While Gosling has left the project, he will now have an executive producer credit in the film. While THR’s headline reads, “Christopher Abbott Replacing Ryan Gosling to Star in ‘Wolf Man’ for Blumhouse, Universal”, the Google preview of the article has a different headline: “Wolfman: Ryan Gosling Drops Out, Christopher Abbott to Star”. While the first could mean that Gosling was possibly let go, or that he may have left — as it is rather down the middle and ambiguous, it seems possible that the initial headline said the truth: that Ryan dropped out of the film.

Outside of announcing Ryan’s recast, the articles gives no explanation or reason as to why Gosling will no longer be a part of the film.

The film is being produced by Blumhouse, and while plot details are being kept on “the dark side of the moon”, it has been confirmed that the mysterious story is now focused on a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator. At the moment, Gosling’s IMDB does not yet recognize that he was removed from the film.

While it is unclear if Ryan left or was fired, if he was let go by production, this would not be the first time that the actor would have to face a situation like this.

Earning stardom at the age of 13 through his role on the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club (1993–1995), he further ventured into family entertainment with appearances in shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1995) and Goosebumps (1996).

His journey into films began with his portrayal of a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer (2001), marking the initiation of his journey in independent cinema, encompassing roles in Murder by Numbers (2002), The Slaughter Rule (2002), and The United States of Leland (2003). Additionally, he garnered acclaim for his role in the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love with Steve Carell and Emma Stone.

The turning point in Gosling’s career unfolded with the 2004 romance film The Notebook, propelling him to broader recognition and stardom (especially from women(. His stellar performance in La La Land (2016) earned him a Golden Globe, and he secured a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor alongside Emma Stone.

However, it would be his first big acting break, The Mickey Mouse Club, which would give Gosling his first taste of rejection. Ryan Gosling was on the show with stars like Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears, which filmed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. Ryan called not being the strongest dancer or singer compared to his cast mates, and because of that, would spend a lot of time walking around the theme park to escape.

Disney ended up firing Gosling, as “he was apparently considered such a bad influence on his co-stars that their mothers actually complained to the studio. That got him hauled to the proverbial principal’s office, where he was told that he wasn’t Disney material for constantly educating the other tween Mouseketeers about mature topics (Gosling says he didn’t know what the studio expected from a twelve-year-old boy).”

While Gosling and Disney may have had a rough start, the actor has talked about the Disney theme parks in the past, noting that the Haunted Mansion is his favorite attraction.

At the moment, Gosling is rumored to star in an Ocean’s Eleven film with Margot Robbie.

Are you a fan of Ryan Gosling? Are you sad to see him gone from Wolf Man?