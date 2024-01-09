Netflix Cuts More Than 100 Shows, Slashes Original Programming

Netflix is putting its money where its mouth is and confirmed that it will be cutting more and more original programming, no longer even attempting to compete for content quantity with Disney+, Max, Paramount+, and the other major streamers. New reports have revealed that Netflix’s latest fit of cancelations has lead to approximately 130 shows being canceled.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix has cut approximately 130 original shows in the last several months, including highly acclaimed series like Shadow and Bone and Sex Education, plus popular reality series like Bling Empire. Unsurprisingly, cutting dozens of shows left the streaming platform with its smallest roster of programming in five years.

Part of this can be blamed on the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes that shut down the American entertainment industry for months in 2023, leading to fewer shows being produced.

However, the fact that Netflix has continued to remove shows and delete literally hundreds of movies indicates that the streamer is doubling down on its new strategy of minimizing its original content. In November, Netflix’s head of film, Scott Stuber, revealed that the company had overextended itself in creating original programming to attempt to compete with the historically vast catalogs of the Walt Disney Company, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Stuber said, “We were growing a new studio. We’d only been doing this for a few years, and we were up against 100-year-old companies. So you have to ask yourself, ‘What is your business model?’ And for a while it was just making sure that we had enough. We needed volume.”

It appears that Netflix is looking to cut things down to the bone (and presumably, save some budgets) by removing as many shows and movies as possible. However, it’s not going to have Stranger Things around to support its streaming numbers forever, and it will likely be a long time before we get another season of Wednesday or Squid Game. They might just run out of shows earlier than they expect.

What’s your favorite canceled Netflix series? Let us know in the comments below!