Netflix Drops Heart Breaking ‘Squid Game’ Trailer, Fans Explode Over Season 2 Update

What would you do for over $35 million dollars if you had nothing left? Would you give your life for the chance to change it?

That is the premise that the iconic Netflix show Squid Game held during season one, which broke the internet, the streaming platform, and the minds of millions.

For those who have not yet seen the show, Squid Game is a South Korean television series that gained immense popularity after its release on Netflix in September 2021. Created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show is a survival drama that combines elements of thriller, mystery, and social commentary. The series follows a group of financially struggling individuals who are invited to participate in a mysterious survival competition called the Squid Game.

The players in the game are Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) played by Lee Jung-jae, Cho Sang-woo (Player 218) played by Park Hae-soo, Kang Sae-byeok (Player 067) played by Jung Ho-yeon, Oh Il-nam (Player 001) played by O Yeong-su, Ali Abdul (Player 199) played by Anupam Tripathi, Hwang Jun-ho (Player 101) played by Wi Ha-joon, and Jang Deok-su (Player 101) played by Heo Sung-tae.

The contestants, facing extreme financial hardship, willingly sign up for the chance to win a substantial cash prize.

When participants enter the game, one crucial aspect remains unclear – their very lives are at stake. The unfolding events involve 456 contestants facing a series of Korean children’s games, including but not limited to red light, green light, sugar honeycombs, marbles, and various others. These seemingly innocent games become deadly, resulting in the tragic elimination of hundreds of lives throughout the process.

Squid Game received widespread acclaim for its unique concept, intense storytelling, and social commentary on economic inequality. The show explores themes such as greed, desperation, and the dehumanizing effects of financial struggles. The series became a global phenomenon, breaking records as one of Netflix’s most-watched shows and sparking discussions about its impact on popular culture.

The success of Squid Game highlighted the growing influence of South Korean content on the global entertainment landscape.

Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series and the most-watched program in 94 countries, attracting more than 142 million member households and 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks. At the moment, Squid Game is the most watched series on Netflix, with Wednesday season one and Stranger Things season 4 trailing behind.

The significance of Squid Game placing first on the leader board is massive, as Netflix has a primarily English-speaking audience, and Squid Game was entirely Korean, with subtitles.

The success of Squid Game, and the impact that it had on the entertainment industry was noticed across the board. Squid Game achieved a remarkable feat by securing a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film, awarded to O Yeong-su.

Additionally, the Screen Actors Guild honored the series with two awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for HoYeon Jung. Notably, all three actors became the first Koreans to triumph in their respective categories, underscoring the groundbreaking success of the show.

So what about season 2?

As we previously shared, “On June 12, 2022, Netflix showed the giant terrifying red light, green light doll in a Tweet, with a “2” flickering in her eye, confirming a second season of the show. Since then, however we have not heard much on its development.”

Lee Jung-jae said, “Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months,” he said. “We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season two will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.” Filming for season two was rumored to have taken place this past summer.

While fans are craving to see where the story of Squid Game takes them next, Netflix is first debuting Squid Game: The Challenge. This will be a compeition-based reality show where the games of the show are brought to life, but in this case, no one dies. The winner will take home $4.56 million dollars, a homage to the ₩45.6 billion dollar prize in the show.

While Netflix likely thought it would be a good idea to capitalize off the show’s success while awaiting the next season, many are very upset.

As we reported, fans have left remarks such as “I hate that this exists. Squid Game’s entire premise was a satire of greed, class warfare and exploitation of the working class. So naturally, a large corporate entity like Netflix just saw dollar signs $$$.” Another said, “Making a reality game show based a show that critiques capitalism is still super cringe.”

Now, Netflix has gone ahead and dropped the trailer for the new show, highlighting a mother and son pitted against each other. In this case, it’s okay as both are going to be safe, but as the show would traditionally play out this storyline, either the mother or son would have to die, which is quite dark.

He’s competing in Squid Game: The Challenge — against his own mother. What would you do? Premieres November 22

The trailer, while it has just been released, already has tons of commenters exploding about the new show. While some are excited for it, others are upset that season two of Squid Game is still not here, while others find the show null and void due to the lack of stakes in the game show vs. what the real show presented audiences with.

As the trailer states, the show will release in two days, on November 22, 2023.

Will you be watching Squid Game: The Challenge?