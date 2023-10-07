Netflix Set to Debut Real-Life ‘Squid Game’ Trials

Squid Game has remained a cultural phenomenon that has captivated the world since 2021. The South Korean dystopic survival drama would become Netflix’s most-watched franchise with 1.7 billion hours in streaming. It still holds the record, even beating the massively popular fourth season of Stranger Things. As fans wait impatiently for Season Two and questionably for its new reality competition counterpart, Netflix will launch a series of real immersive trials where fans can experience the deadly games of the show.

Netflix’s most streamed series was centered around a life-threatening competition where contestants played classic Korean children’s games in exchange for billions. A down-and-out father, Seong Gi-hun, would accept an invitation to play in this contest from a well-dressed stranger to provide for his daughter and ailing mother. Each phase was monitored by heavily armed masked guards who wore various colored suits to indicate their location and rank. The ringleader was only known as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who oversaw the bloodshed and took bets on the game from sadistic billionaire guests.

The show enthralled viewers with its unforeseen brutality, endearing characters, maniacal game strategies, and the compulsion to understand the baffling mystery behind the game’s origins. It was also a deep commentary on the desensitization of violence, the financial enslavement of the rich over the poor, and the timeless desire to see a deserving character go from rags-to-riches.

Series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk galvanized fans this year when he revealed that Season Two of Squid Game was confirmed and in production. He teased the introduction of new characters, as well as the reprisals of fan favorites. He stated that although it took 12 years to bring his story to life, it only took 12 days to become the most popular show in Netflix history.

The success of the show became an unexpected opportunity for Netflix. Aside from the release of the second season that will star the likeable “every man” Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the streamer will also launch a reality competition series in November– Squid Game: The Challenge. Contestants will have to endure Squid Game-inspired trials that will test their stamina, strength, and strategy. The winner will also have the chance to receive a massive cash prize.

Netflix seeks to continue to keep the franchise fresh with a real-life immersive experience called, “Squid Game: The Trials.” The trial run will begin in Los Angeles for now. It will be a hybrid event that will feature a live high stakes competition, as well as a night market offering classic Korean food and beverages. There will also be a Squid Game store and photo op at the event.

There have been no specific details elaborating on the severity or specifics of the trials. Yet, the event will be hosted by the infamous masked villain, the Front Man as he will put contestants through six increasingly difficult trials. Despite this ambiguity, Netflix has enticed spectators to come to the night food market part of the experience, which will be curated by renowned Chef Katianna Hong of YANGBAN.

“Squid Game: The Trials” will take place at the Television City complex on December 6, 2023 until December 10, 2023. Contestants will be able to purchase tickets starting on October 11, 2023.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix on November 22, 2023 while Season Two of Squid Game is slated for a 2024 release.